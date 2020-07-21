Republican Senate Party plans another round of direct controls on Americans in upcoming relief bill, says McConnell

"Speaking of building on what worked in the CARES Act, we want another round of direct payments," McConnell said, referring to the latest coronavirus bill that offered payments of up to $ 1,200 for individuals and $ 2,400 for families.

Details of the final proposal are still a work in progress, with White House and Republican negotiations coming and going to meetings throughout the day in an effort to merge around a unified blanket plan in the $ range. 1 billion.

McConnell added that Republicans want additional direct payments "to help American families continue to drive our national return" and "helping create more American jobs is an urgent moral priority."

In his comments, the majority leader did not further specify how much and what level of income Americans would need to qualify for stimulus controls. It has been debated within the Republican ranks whether checks should be more directly directed at low-income people, but it remains an open question.