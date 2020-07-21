Republican Senate Party plans another round of direct controls on Americans in upcoming relief bill, says McConnell

"Speaking of building on what worked in the CARES Act, we want another round of direct payments," McConnell said, referring to the latest coronavirus bill that offered payments of up to $ 1,200 for individuals and $ 2,400 for families.
Details of the final proposal are still a work in progress, with White House and Republican negotiations coming and going to meetings throughout the day in an effort to merge around a unified blanket plan in the $ range. 1 billion.
McConnell added that Republicans want additional direct payments "to help American families continue to drive our national return" and "helping create more American jobs is an urgent moral priority."
In his comments, the majority leader did not further specify how much and what level of income Americans would need to qualify for stimulus controls. It has been debated within the Republican ranks whether checks should be more directly directed at low-income people, but it remains an open question.
McConnell has touted the success of direct checks in the latest aid package, at local Kentucky appearances in the past few weeks, and before the next bill suggested that Republicans "seek help for those who make $ 40,000 a year or less. "
Stimulus checks continue to be a point of contention as President Donald Trump continues to push for more payments, while many Republicans in Congress are fully opposed to checks at this time.
A senior Republican said Monday that he opposes a new round of individual controls.
Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas told reporters that he "is not sure" that another round of payments is "the best use of money," and argued that previous stimulus controls, in his opinion, were one. temporary measure. "
In a speech delivered Tuesday, McConnell outlined what will be in the Republican proposal for the upcoming coronavirus relief package that is likely to be worth $ 1 trillion, which senators hope will be revealed in midweek.
He said it will also include $ 105 billion for the reopening of schools, as well as another round of specific PPP payments "with a special eye toward the businesses hardest hit."