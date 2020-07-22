Republican senator from Colorado asks NRSC to withdraw ad attacking his opponent







The ad, which criticizes Hickenlooper for accepting political donations from a company whose pipeline caused the explosion of a deadly house in Firestone, Colorado, in 2017, has drawn strong criticism from Democrats and Erin Martinez, who survived the accident. Martínez's husband and brother were killed.

In a statement to the Denver Post after the announcement began airing, Martinez called the announcement "horrible," and Hickenlooper and other Democrats have called on Republicans to withdraw it.

"Senator Gardner, I hope you put politics aside and ask your allies to eliminate this false and negative attack," Hickenlooper tweeted last week. "A grieving family should never be forced to relive an unimaginable tragedy."

Now Gardner is adding his voice to those who say the ad crosses a line. In a statement, Gardner said he spoke to Martinez on Tuesday "and expressed that he would not have personally published the announcement, and I hope the announcement will drop."

"If I had the power to remove the ad," added Gardner, "I would." That power resides with the NRSC, but the committee has not suggested that it plan to stop airing the announcement. "The kind of grief that Ms. Martinez and her family have survived is unimaginable, and their public fight to keep other Colorado families safe is incredibly important," NRSC spokeswoman Joanna Rodriguez said in a statement. "John Hickenlooper said he was going to do the right thing to protect Colorado families right after the explosion, but then a private donation to his office from the gas company manager changed that. He looked away and, as The reported. Denver Post in October 2019, left office without doing the job. " Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans in this cycle. Although Gardner is now distancing himself from the controversial ad, the Hickenlooper campaign says it is not enough. "Erin Martinez asked that this despicable announcement be removed within a few hours of its launch six days ago," said Hickenlooper campaign spokeswoman Melissa Miller. "Cory Gardner ignored that plea, ignored his direct phone calls, ran hundreds of thousands of dollars in advertising, and then gave the pathetic excuse that he had no influence on the NRSC, an organization he used to lead. As always, he chose the cowardly approach. about the right one. " Gardner was chair of the Senate GOP campaign committee during the 2018 cycle. Meanwhile, Martinez, in a statement sent by the Hickenlooper campaign, suggested that it took Gardner too long to take a position. "While I am glad that Senator Gardner has finally realized that the announcement should be withdrawn, I regret that it took him and his staff more than four days to respond to my phone call and request relief for my family." "The trauma of our family should not be the subject of a horrible political announcement," he said. "We have worked very hard to create a positive legacy for my husband Mark and my brother Joey to ensure that no one relives our nightmare."

