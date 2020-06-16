Republican Senator: Proposal to unfairly remove Confederate names from military bases in & # 39; elections in the south & # 39;





Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican whose state has military installations named after Confederate leaders, harshly criticized the amendment, offered by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, and said he planned to offer his own measure "to change the name of every military installation in the country after a winning medal of honor. "

"I think history will show that in the 18th century, in the 19th century, and well into the 20th century, there were many non-Confederate generals, soldiers and others, both in the south and in the north, who practiced racial discrimination, anti Semitism and misogyny, "Kennedy told reporters. "I don't think we should choose the South."

Kennedy added: "Senator Warren's amendment, in my opinion, unfairly criticizes the South."

Kennedy's comments come amid a debate during the election year that has forced Republicans to rethink their positions as protests of racial injustice occur across the country. Several Republicans have little appetite to be seen as defenders of the Confederacy, despite Trump's call for Republican senators to align themselves and remove the Warren Amendment, which was added to a bipartisan defense bill with the support of US senators. both parties.

The amendment, which would require the removal of Confederate names from military assets, be it a base, an aircraft or a team, establishes a commission to draw up a detailed plan to change the names within three years. Last week, Trump tweeted his strong opposition to the plan, saying that the names on the bases "have become part of a Great American Heritage" and added: "Our history as the largest nation in the world will not be altered." He added: "Hopefully our great Republican senators don't fall for this." But Republican leaders acknowledged Tuesday that the language will likely survive in the bill, given that it would take 60 votes to remove it and there are a sizable number of Republicans who are likely to join the 47 Democrats to keep the provisions intact. . That means Trump lacks the votes to remove the language, increasing the likelihood that the annual defense measure will land on his desk with the provisions, even when the White House has threatened to veto the plan on it. "I am not married to the idea that those names in those military installations are timeless," Senate Majority John Whune, John Thune, Republican of South Dakota, told reporters Tuesday. "I think you can reevaluate, considering the time and the circumstances, and where we are in the country, who we want to revere by naming military installations or other national monuments. Therefore, I think that periodically you have to look at that and in this case, maybe it's time to do it. " Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also noted Tuesday that he has no objection to the measure becoming law and said, "Whatever is finally decided, I have no problem." McConnell noted that his father, a World War II veteran, worked for a couple of years at Ft. Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, and that "none of us knew who Gordon was," referring to the base named after a Confederate leader. "And I can only speak for myself on this topic: if it is appropriate to re-analyze these names, I personally agree with that," said McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. "And I'm a descendant of a Confederate veteran myself." In fact, few Republicans in the Senate have accepted Trump's rhetoric, with many declining to comment and others sidestepping the issue entirely. Republicans in tough races are divided, too, with Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst supporting the plan, while Georgia Sen. David Perdue and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis signal their opposition. Asked if Ft. Bragg should be renamed in his home state of North Carolina, Republican Senator Richard Burr said, "Why don't we expect the debate to happen?" In his tweets, Trump has harshly attacked Warren over criticism of the matter. "Donald Trump does his best to spark hatred and divide this country," Warren told CNN when asked about Trump's opposition to the plan. The problem has also spread to the campaign. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is fighting in a Republican runoff to regain his former seat in the Alabama Senate, attacked Democratic Senator Doug Jones for endorsing the Warren amendment. Sessions tweeted that the plan "betrays the character and decency of every soldier who fought for the South in that bloody and monumental war." Sessions says opposing the amendment does not mean that it is an "affirmation of slavery" because the "issue of slavery had been resolved by war." When asked about the criticism, Jones told CNN: "Does anyone surprise you that Jeff defends the Confederacy and persecutes someone who will be on the right side of history?"

CNN's Ted Barrett contributed to this report.