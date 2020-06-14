Republican Senator Tim Scott: Brooks Shoots Highlights Need for Better Police Training

Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, said Sunday that the shooting death earlier this week of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta only reiterates the need for reform within the country's police departments.

Scott, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, said more training is needed with police officers on when to use their weapons and that he believes both parties in Congress can come together to pass meaningful legislation to reform enforcement practices. of the law. .

One of the challenges in these split second decisions is the need for more training, that's why the de-escalation aspect is so important, "Scott said, but added that the Brooks incident was" much less clear "than death. by George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

"That video is disturbing to watch, but I'm not sure it's as clear as what we've seen across the country on some of the other issues that have brought us to the point where we're really having a serious conversation. Police reform Scott said during an interview on NBC's "Meet The Press."

He added: “Conversation is necessary, very important. That situation is an outlier from what has really gotten us where we are in relation to police reform and George Floyd. "

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the Brooks shooting, said the deadly confrontation began when officers responded to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the driveway at a Wendy's restaurant. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released the video from the security camera of the shooting on Saturday. The images show a black man running away from two white police officers as he raises a hand, holding some kind of object, towards an officer who is a few steps behind him. The officer pulls out his gun and shoots as the man continues to run, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

The shooting came at a time of heightened tension over allegations of police brutality and calls for reform across the United States following Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on the unarmed black man's neck for nearly 9 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder.

Since Floyd's death, there have been almost constant protests against police brutality and racial injustice, along with calls to drastically cut funding for police departments across the country.

“Is there a way forward that we can take to analyze the need to eliminate misbehavior within our law enforcement community? Is there a way forward? I think we'll find that, "Scott said.

"There are approaches that are very similar and somewhat different at the same time," Scott added. "If we are that close to progress, I hope we don't let partisanship get in the way."

Associated Press contributed to this report.