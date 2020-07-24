Republican Senator Tom Cotton introduces bill to ban use of federal funds to teach Project 1619

A statement from the senator's office announcing the introduction of the bill states that the legislation will be titled the 2020 American History Savings Act and "would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach Project 1619 by K-12 schools or School districts. Schools that teach Project 1619 would also not be eligible for federal professional development grants. "

The legislation seems unlikely to gain significant traction in the Senate, but it's still a way for the Republican senator from Arkansas to send a message.

Cotton's publication states that "under the bill, Secretaries of Education, Health and Human Services and Agriculture would be required to prorate federal funds to schools that decide to teach Project 1619, determined by how much it costs to plan and teach that. Curriculum."

Project 1619 was launched by The New York Times Magazine last year. Upon launch, the Pulitzer Center was named educational partner for the project and announced that its educational team would develop educational resources and curricula for use by teachers. The Project 1619 curriculum is available online for free through the center.