Republican Senator Tom Cotton introduces bill to ban use of federal funds to teach Project 1619

A statement from the senator's office announcing the introduction of the bill states that the legislation will be titled the 2020 American History Savings Act and "would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach Project 1619 by K-12 schools or School districts. Schools that teach Project 1619 would also not be eligible for federal professional development grants. "
The legislation seems unlikely to gain significant traction in the Senate, but it's still a way for the Republican senator from Arkansas to send a message.
Cotton's publication states that "under the bill, Secretaries of Education, Health and Human Services and Agriculture would be required to prorate federal funds to schools that decide to teach Project 1619, determined by how much it costs to plan and teach that. Curriculum."
Project 1619 was launched by The New York Times Magazine last year. Upon launch, the Pulitzer Center was named educational partner for the project and announced that its educational team would develop educational resources and curricula for use by teachers. The Project 1619 curriculum is available online for free through the center.
The New York Times magazine editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein wrote last year in an article titled "Why We Published Project 1619," that the goal of the project "is to rethink American history by considering what it would mean to consider 1619 as our nation's year of birth. Doing so requires us to place the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are as a country. "
The idea was put forward by writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, who spent her career writing about modern racial inequalities and segregation and won a MacArthur Scholarship, also known as a "Genius Scholarship," for her work in 2017. Pulitzer Prize for comments this year as result of the project.
Hannah-Jones has responded to the bill's presentation on Twitter, saying, in a tweet that, "This bill speaks to the power of journalism more than anything I've ever done in my career," and directs readers to the curriculum for the bill.
"I would love for someone to bring up the memo that made Project 1619 a right-wing topic of discussion. Pompeo, Cotton, Trump and Cruz mentioned the past two weeks. The project was published in August * 2019. * , "she said in another tweet.
The president was recently asked in an interview on "Fox News Sunday" why he has claimed that children are taught in schools to hate their country.
Trump responded, according to a transcript of the interview, saying: "I just look, I look at school. I look, I read, I look at things. Now they want to change: 1492, Columbus discovered America. You know, we grew up, you grew up, we all did it That's what we learned. Now they want project 1619 to be. Where did that come from? What does it represent? I don't even know. "