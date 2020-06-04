Republican senators ignore Mattis' criticism of Trump: "It's his opinion"

However, the criticism was met with a shrug from several high-ranking Republicans on Thursday.

"It is the opinion of General Mattis, he is free to express it," Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, told CNN. When asked again if he agreed with any of the criticisms, Johnson said: "All I am going to say about General Mattis is that I respect him. He is a great American. It is his opinion to express it."

Johnson also did not evaluate how Monday's event was held, arguing that "I have not yet seen any footage of how the crowd cleared."

Upon leaving the room on Thursday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was silent when asked twice about Mattis's criticism, returned to his office and ignored a journalist's questions.

The reaction reflects how many top Republicans on Capitol Hill have calculated that their fortune in the 2020 election is largely based on Trump's performance at the ballot box, and a disorderly and endless war with a president with a finger on Twitter could be fruitless. . and damaging effort.

The lonely senator who broke ranks: Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who will be re-elected in 2022, told CNN that she agrees with the criticism and then told reporters that is "fighting" to back Trump in 2020

Others defended Trump or maintained that they did not want to get involved in the dispute.

When asked about Mattis's direct rejection of Trump's leadership, Senator Thom Tillis said: "They have a bit of a history of disagreements. So I am not going to get into a dispute between a former secretary. I have a tremendous respect and a president. That's something they have to solve. "

Tillis, a North Carolina Republican who is ready for re-election, also did not say if he is concerned with how the photoshoot was handled on Monday, something Mattis cited in his criticism.

"I am not going to comment on that," Tillis said, citing reports of protesters throwing frozen water bottles, although most of the protesters were acting peacefully and the police greeted them forcefully, according to multiple reports. "This is another example where it is a cauldron and we have to find a way to lower the temperature."

Senate Judiciary President Lindsey Graham, who also faces voters in the fall, said that while Mattis is "an American hero" and has "every right to criticize President Trump," he added: "I think that a lot is being lost here. "

"It's politically fashionable to blame Trump for everything, and I'm not buying it," Graham, a South Carolina Republican, told CNN about Mattis's criticism. "And he got into politics, General Mattis did. And I think he is missing a lot of what is happening in the United States politically."

However, Graham still questioned the need for Trump to hold Monday's photo shoot in front of the church while holding the Bible. The White House argued that Trump was showing strength after the property caught fire the night before.

"I never understood," Graham said of Monday's event. "Going to visit the church is fine. But shaking the Bible, I don't know what that was all about."

Some Republicans said Mattis's criticism was misplaced.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican for reelection, said of Mattis: "By blaming the president, he's only seeing half the equation."

Senator Todd Young of Indiana, chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee, said the criticism was "between the United States and its former defense secretary."

"I am focused on the real threats to freedom," Young said, adding to Mattis: "If anyone can understand that, a fellow Marine can." He did not respond to a question about Mattis citing Trump as a threat to freedom.

Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, who criticized Monday's event after it happened and was later singled out by Trump on Twitter, appeared to moderate his criticism on Thursday, saying: "The more we move forward, the more questions there are about how it started. Lankford said it could have been "reasonable" to use force if the protesters were violent, citing statements made by the US Park Police. USA, especially since there was violence the night before.

"We don't know yet," Lankford said when asked if the force against the protesters could have been justified Monday night. "So let's explain the facts."

When asked about Mattis's criticism that Trump is deliberately dividing the country, Lankford said: "The interesting thing is that when I went back 10 years, that was the same criticism I was hearing about President [Barack] Obama right now: they were saying he was dividing the country. "

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, also urged the President to "ignore criticism in politics" when asked about Mattis' comments.

"I don't know if he says this is especially helpful for the various crises we are going through right now," Kennedy told reporters on Thursday when asked about the former defense secretary. "But if you feel the need to express yourself, you can do it."

Even Mattis' close allies were wary of backing his criticism.

Senate Armed Services President James Inhofe said Mattis "has been a hero of mine for a long time" and is "the largest navy in the world."

But the Oklahoma Republican added: "He has never had the communication background to take the job he initially had three years ago with the President. Therefore, his communication is not as cautious as it should be in that job, and of course what what he said was harmful. " When asked if he agreed with criticism that Trump is purposely trying to divide the country, Inhofe said, "No."

Even some Trump critics were cautious.

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the only Republican who voted to remove Trump from office for abuse of power, praised the former defense secretary "as a person of extraordinary integrity and sacrifice. He is a patriot, who has good judgment and ability." . admire him a lot. "

But when asked if he agreed with Mattis's criticism, Romney walked away.

This story has been updated with additional developments on Thursday.