Republican senators, led by Tim Scott, work to craft police reform proposal amid national protests

On Tuesday, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican in the United States Senate, presented his ideas for police reform to colleagues during a closed-door lunch. Proposals ranged from a nationalized database reporting police misuse of force incidents, as well as broader incentives to help state and local police forces implement bias and intervention training.

"The reforms seem to be in order. You asked if it is a moment and I would say yes," Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota, told CNN. "A crisis creates an image and an opportunity that is ready for discussion. It seems that now is exactly the time to have a discussion about it."

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner also met Scott on Tuesday afternoon. Meadows said it was a "good conversation" and that it is a work in progress.

There is now a five-person task force that will lead Republicans in their effort to craft legislation that includes Scott, President of the Judicial Senate Lindsey Graham, also from South Carolina, John Cornyn from Texas, Ben Sasse from Nebraska and Shelley Moore Capito from West Virginia. All members are working just days after Democrats revealed their own proposal, which went further into specific dictated changes that state and local police forces should make, including banning stranglings.

The effort of Senate Republicans to debate police reform marks a rapid turnaround not so long ago when many Republican lawmakers in the upper house were dismissive of such a possibility.

However, attitudes appear to have changed amid sustained and intense pressure from lawmakers, as many Americans have taken to the streets in protest of police misconduct and racial injustice after George Floyd was assassinated. while in Minneapolis police custody.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday: "What we have been talking about here at the Republican Senate conference is what we believe is the proper response to the events of the past few weeks, and under the Senator Tim Scott's leadership and guidance, at some point in the near future we will have to make recommendations. "

Any effort to craft a police reform proposal that can win widespread support from Senate Republicans is likely to be a politically thorny endeavor, and there is no guarantee that such a proposal will win bipartisan support as Democrats push their own package. legislative reforms.

"It is my opinion that the best reforms should happen at the local level. That is where the community can help drive them rather than a single national standard overall. If there is anything we can do here that makes sense, I will certainly look at it." Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, told CNN, adding: "I also think we make a big mistake if we think this whole thing is just a police problem. This is much more than just police issues."

Senator John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota and the majority whipper in the house, also signaled to local officials to change the police rather than a federal leeal solution. "

"The federal government does not run a police department. The local mayor, city council, and police chiefs do," Thune said in response to a question about the choke ban.

He added: "As far as I know, most of the police department has already banned some of those practices, such as strangulation, but I'm about to look at all of that. But I want to look more broadly, not just tactics."

During a lunch in the Republican Senate on Tuesday, Scott did not present a final proposal, but instead helped facilitate a conversation about the proposals to which members could be open. The current proposal does not include a choke ban, but Capito said they are still hearing suggestions. Cornyn said one option would be to create a police commission to study police best practices.

Cornyn also said there is extensive discussion about creating a national database that tracks the misuse of force incidents.

Scott discussed the possible legislative proposal on police reform with journalists on Tuesday after it was presented to members at the Republican Policy Luncheon. He said it would include collecting data from all police departments, ensuring the use of body cameras, various trainings such as de-escalation training and prejudice training, limiting the use of force leading to death or serious bodily injury, and the bill against the lynching of the Senate, among other components.

When asked about the billing schedule, Scott said he is "optimistic" and believes they can do something very soon because "time is of the essence."

However, he noted that McConnell "will decide what to do with the legislation once we submit it."

Scott continued: "I think we have a chance to see something happen because I think time is of the essence. I think it is important for this nation to take a very powerful position and position that says that we are listening and listening, and we are reacting, we are responding positively and constructively. "

Meanwhile, House Republicans are planning to present their own surveillance plan, led by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a family source tells CNN. Jordan, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, is working with the office of minority leader Kevin McCarthy, GOP Whip Steve Scalise, and other conference members to draft the legislation.

The source said the bill is "in the early stages" and that members are "considering all options."

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer did not say Tuesday that Senate Democrats would support a Republican reform proposal, noting skepticism about the effort.

"We still don't know what it is," Schumer said when asked about the Senate Republican Party effort. He added: "I am really concerned. Remember when there was a lot of gun violence and McConnell said, oh, our committee is going to discuss it, we are going to deal with it, etc., and then they never did." I'm concerned about the same thing that will happen here. "