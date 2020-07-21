Republican senators present bill to end gangs like MS-13

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, along with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee and Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, introduced a bill Tuesday to make it easier to qualify for advanced sentences because of gang activity and create a federal database of gang activity within the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The "Gang Suppression and Deportation of Offenders Act of 2020" would expand the list of crimes related to gang activity that qualifies for an additional 10-year sentence. The bill would make it easier for prosecutors to pursue stricter sentences for gang members by making any of the listed crimes eligible for the longest sentence.

"Gang violence ends innocent lives, ruins families, destroys communities and spreads fear," Loeffler said in a statement announcing the bill. "We must not only work to prevent gang formation, but also to trace its members and hold them accountable for their vile actions so that we can end the violence and keep the American people safe."

The director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Victor Reynolds, said the United States is in a "gang crisis" and that it represents the "greatest threat to public safety" in the nation.

"The alarming escalation of gang crime that is currently victimizing our nation proves what we at GBI have long known: The United States is in a gang crisis," said Reynolds.

"For years, studies have told us that gang membership in the US exceeds more than a million," he continued. "Without a doubt, gangs, which do not respect jurisdictional limits, represent the greatest threat to public security in this nation."

Under the bill, if an undocumented immigrant is convicted of any of the crimes that make him eligible for a heavier sentence, he would be referred to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for possible deportation.

A national database of street gangs would maintain records of information on gang activity among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, as well as prosecuting and corrective agencies. States and localities would be required to submit information to the database.

"Transnational gangs like MS-13 spread violence across our borders and traffic drugs into our communities and schools," said Blackburn. "Only the harsh prison terms and the threat of deportation will send a strong message of zero tolerance to these sophisticated and hardened criminals."

Last week, the Justice Department announced its first terrorist charge against a member of the well-known Mara Salvatrucha gang, better known as MS-13.

After revealing the Virginia indictment against Melgar Diaz, Attorney General William Barr described him as the individual who "would give the green light to murder" at the behest of the gang in the United States.

Analysts anticipate that the measure will have a significant impact on the ability of the United States to persecute other gang members.

"The terrorism approach will open up and provide greater intelligence and investigative tools. The use of Patriot Act-type laws and regulations will provide a broader United States and international approach to disrupting and dismantling aspects of organized crime to every gang, "Robert Clark, a former FBI gang specialist, told Fox News. "Terrorism laws and applications will provide enhanced intelligence gathering and investigative capabilities, as well as unilateral prosecution capabilities."

The announcement came a day after grand juries in New York City and Nevada brought new charges against nearly two dozen members of MS-13, ranging from drug trafficking and kidnapping, to murder and The orginazed crime.

Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty against Alexi Saenz, another MS-13 leader in Long Island, New York, accused of seven murders, including those of two high school students killed with a machete and a baseball bat.

"We believe that monsters that murder children should be executed," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that his administration would not rest before bringing all gang members to justice.

MS-13 is believed to have been founded by immigrants in Los Angeles who fled the war in El Salvador in the 1980s. It is considered one of the leading threats to transnational organized crime in the United States. Barr has compared the group to a "cult of death."

"It's about the honor of being the wildest, bloodthirsty person you can be and building a reputation as a murderer," Barr said.

The gang recruits young teens from El Salvador and Honduras, although many gang members were born in the United States.

Trump, who visited Long Island in 2017 to address the gang issue, has attributed the violence and growth of the gangs to lax immigration policies. The president said Wednesday that the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more than 2,000 MS-13 members in recent years.

Fox News's Bradford Betz and Hollie McKay contributed to this report.