Republican Senators Propose Changing Columbus Day With Juneteenth As Federal Holiday

Unlike other measures, the new proposal would maintain the same number of federal holidays by eliminating October Columbus Day.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers in both the House and Senate have backed legislation to create Juneteenth as a federal holiday, which have been co-sponsored by members of the Black Caucus of Congress. Democratic House legislation Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas enjoys a long list of bipartisan cosponsors.
In a statement released Wednesday, Lankford and Johnson praise the goals of the June 19 legislation, but emphasize the cost of creating another paid federal holiday without eliminating one.
Democratic lawmakers have long called for Juneteenth's recognition as a federal holiday. Despite the momentum of activists and lawmakers over the years, the plan has never made it through both houses.
The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when Major General of the Union Army, Gordon Granger, entered Galveston, Texas, and told the slaves of their emancipation. Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia mark June 19 as a state holiday or observance. Communities across the country celebrate with food and festivities.
Columbus Day, a holiday abandoned by various states and dozens of municipalities in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day, was chosen by the couple to eliminate "as a holiday that is lightly celebrated and less disruptive to Americans' schedules. "Johnson said. .
Columbus has long been a controversial figure in history for his treatment of the indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at his expense. In recent years, many cities and states, such as Minnesota, Alaska, Vermont, and Oregon, have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, in recognition of the pain and terror caused by Columbus and other European explorers.