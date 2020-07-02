Republican Senators Propose Changing Columbus Day With Juneteenth As Federal Holiday







Unlike other measures, the new proposal would maintain the same number of federal holidays by eliminating October Columbus Day.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in both the House and Senate have backed legislation to create Juneteenth as a federal holiday, which have been co-sponsored by members of the Black Caucus of Congress. Democratic House legislation Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas enjoys a long list of bipartisan cosponsors.

In a statement released Wednesday, Lankford and Johnson praise the goals of the June 19 legislation, but emphasize the cost of creating another paid federal holiday without eliminating one.

"In response to a bipartisan effort to give federal workers another day of paid vacation by designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday, we have offered a counterproposal that does not further indebt us," Johnson said. "We support celebrating emancipation with a federal holiday, but we believe that in return we should remove a current holiday."