Republican Texas County Leaders Share Conspiracy Theories About George Floyd's Death

The counties represented by the chairs range from urban to rural, and include the downtown and suburbs of San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and less populated parts of East Texas.

Republican Bexar County President Cynthia Brehm on Facebook earlier this week raised the conspiracy theory that Floyd's death was an "organized event," the Tribune reported Thursday. There is no evidence that Floyd's death was staged.

Nueces County Republican Party Chairman Jim Kaelin shared the same message on his Facebook page last week. And Harrison County Republican Party Chairman Lee Lester shared the same message Sunday with the county's Facebook group.

The post ends: "You can draw your own conclusions, but he seems to have all the characteristics of George Soros. Please open your eyes."

Lester told KLTV, a CNN-affiliated station in Texas, that "he just shared it because it's something to think about. I have no idea what really happened."

An Abbott spokesman, John Wittman, told the Tribune that the Governor wants Brehm and Kaelin to resign. CNN has reached out to Abbott's office.

"These comments are unpleasant and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse," Wittman said in a statement to the Tribune on Thursday.

"Spreading conspiracy theories that the murder was carried out simply defies reality; it is irresponsible and unbecoming of anyone who has a position in the Republican Party," he told the newspaper.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Twitter said Brehm should "resign now, today."

"There is no excuse for this scandalous and ignorant racist message that was made worse by using his position as the local party leader to spread it," he wrote, saying it does not reflect the thinking of Bexar County or the Republican Party.

Texas Republican Party chief James Dickey said in a statement Friday that he personally called the four county presidents to ask them to resign their positions.

"Their actions do not reflect the history, values, members, or principles of the Texas Republican Party."

Current Harris County Republican Party Chairman Paul Simpson in a statement Thursday He called Brehm's comments "absurd" and "completely inappropriate" and demanded that he resign.

Despite mounting pressure, Breham told Spectrum News that he has no plans to resign.

Meanwhile, Sue Gafford Piner, chairwoman of the Comal County Republican Party, posted a picture Sunday of liberal billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, with a text that read: "I pay white cops to murder black people. And then I pay people black to riot because race wars keep sheep in line, "according to the Tribune.

The image was removed from its page as of Friday.

Elected President of the Republican County Party shares image denounced as racist

Earlier this week, Harris County Republican Party President-elect Keith Nielsen posted on Facebook a picture of a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. – "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere parts "- according to the Tribune.

The newspaper reported that Nielsen removed the post and addressed it on his Facebook page on Thursday, saying: "It is unfortunate that the sentiment of the quote and my admiration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. have been overshadowed by the bad interpretation of an image by people. "

Harris County encompasses Houston and the surrounding area.

By Friday morning, it appeared that Nielsen deleted the Facebook account he used to post the image.

US Senator Ted Cruz and Patrick both tweeted on Friday that Nielsen should resign and withdraw from consideration as county chair.

"Damn, stop. Stop saying stupid and racist things. Our country is afflicted," Cruz wrote.

Patrick said The image shared by Nielsen is "offensive to me and should be for all Republicans," adding that "there is no excuse for this outrageous behavior."

Dickey added that he asked Nielsen not to accept the role of chairman of the Harris County Republican Party.

In response to a CNN question about Nielsen's post, Simpson said, "As leaders of our party, we must always reject racial bigotry, prejudice, bigotry and violence of any kind. We must constantly strive to clearly guarantee our words. and visualizations, and precisely promoting our ideals of equality, family and personal freedom. "

He called on Republican leaders "to be right now listening and working closely with all the leaders of our local communities."

Simpson did not say whether Nielsen should take over as president.