Republican Utah Governor's primaries have Cox, Huntsman in a tough fight: reports

With the votes still tallied Tuesday night, the Republican primaries in Utah's governor's career still looked too close, according to reports.

Current Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox had a slight advantage over former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, FOX 13 from Salt Lake City reported.

Cox got about 37 percent of the vote and Huntsman about 34.5 percent, according to the report.

JON HUNTSMAN, RUNNING NOW FOR THE GOVERNOR OF UTAH, SAYS HE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUSES

"You have made us very proud," Cox told supporters at an Election Night surveillance party, according to The Deseret News. "We love what you stand for. We love the kindness he has shown from the beginning. "

"The initial figures are encouraging, but this election will be too close to a call until every vote is counted," Huntsman told the newspaper in a statement. "That is the beauty of the American electoral system. We hope to follow the final results in the coming days."

Jon Huntsman appears at a hearing of the United States Senate committee in Washington on June 17, 2015.

Jon Huntsman appears at a hearing of the United States Senate committee in Washington on June 17, 2015. (Roll call) "/>

Former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and former Utah Republican Party President Thomas Wright completed the primary field of the Republican Party.

The Republican Party winner will face Democrat Chris Peterson, a law professor at the University of Utah, in November, FOX 13 reported.

Current Utah Governor Republican Gary Herbert announced last year that he would not seek a third term. He supported Cox to succeed him.

Huntsman was Governor of Utah from January 2005 to August 2009. He later served as the United States Ambassador to China under former President Barack Obama and the United States Ambassador to Russia under President Trump, resigning last October.