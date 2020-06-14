Republican Virginia congressman who officiated same-sex wedding loses primary battle

A first-term Republican congressman in Virginia who sparked anger from social conservatives in his district for officiating at a same-sex wedding lost his party primaries on Saturday.

Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Virginia, lost a Republican convention held by drive-in on Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic. He lost to Bob Good, a former Liberty University athletics department official and strong social conservative.

While the convention ended at 7 p.m., the vote count was not announced until after 1 a.m. on Sunday. Good won 58 percent of the vote, campaign manager Nancy Smith told The Associated Press. Melvin Adams, chairman of the 5th District Republican Committee, said 2,537 of the more than 3,500 registered delegates voted, the media reported.

"A resounding victory!" Smith wrote in an email.

Riggleman, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus group, upset many Republicans in his district last summer when he officiated at the wedding of two campaign aides.

President Trump endorsed Riggleman, as did Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.

The convention was held at a Lynchburg-area church near Good's house, and was the only place where delegates could vote in a district that stretches from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border.

Riggleman has said that a small cadre of Republican informants were trying to manipulate competition against him, forcing the nomination process to decide on a convention rather than a primary. The conventions favor the most conservative candidates and have been used for years by Virginia Republicans to prevent moderate Republicans from winning office.

"Irregularities in voting and ballot filling have been reported in several counties in # VA05. Election fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not tolerate it, ”Riggleman tweeted just over an hour before the results were announced. “@VA_GOP needs to reevaluate its priorities. We are evaluating all of our options at this time. "

Good is now the Republican nominee for Virginia's 5th Congressional District. Four Democrats compete to challenge him in the fall, and the winner will be chosen later this summer.

"That's what the losers say," Good told reporters, commenting on Riggleman's allegations of wrongdoing.

Good is committed to restoring "Judeo-Christian" values ​​in Congress. He is also a hardliner on immigration and wants English to be the official language of the US. USA

Associated Press contributed to this report.