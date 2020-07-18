Republican White House and Senate disagree with CDC funds for testing and tracking

Some Senate Republicans are pushing for more money for Covid-19 tracking and contact testing, but the White House argues there is still sufficient funds from the March stimulus bill, the source said.

Details of the bill are expected to be released next week, so any discussion at this time is only preliminary, and the amount of funding to propose is a moving target even among members of the Republican Party, according to a Republican Party source. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has kept the details of the bill so far.

"It would take a lot of effort to get to a deaf position," said a Republican Party aide, noting that in recent days, the hope had been that the Trump administration would take the coronavirus more seriously in an effort to make it clear. public and the voters who were handling the crisis.

The Washington Post was the first to report the debate between the White House and the Republican senators.