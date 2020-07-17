Republicans accuse Maine official of relying on technicalities to pull voter petition signatures

Maine's Democratic secretary of state rejected a petition aimed at stopping the use of order-of-preference voting in the presidential election, as Republicans accused him of relying on a technicality to invalidate the votes.

Opponents of classified options voting submitted 72,512 signatures in June, but Secretary of State Matt Dunlap's office found 11,178 were not from valid registered voters, leaving the request below the 63,037 signatures it needed to obtain a voting referendum. by classified election on the ballot. , according to the Press Herald.

Jason Savage, executive director of the Maine Republican Party, said at least 68,000 signatures were valid and is reviewing Dunlap's two-page decision, which lists the reasons why the signatures were invalidated. According to the decision, approximately a third of those rejected, 3,543, were never validated by a voter registrar as Maine registered voters.

After Dunlap invalidated more than 11,000 signatures, the petition fell short at 1,733.

"This is a disgusting partisan attempt by a Democratic Secretary of State to suppress votes," said Justin Clark, a senior aide to the Trump campaign. "The secretary of state has no right to silence voters and we will not let this continue."

Capitulated Law 539 expanded the use of voting in order of preference to both presidential and congressional elections. Since no referendum will appear on the ballot, range election voting will be used in the presidential election. If the referendum appeared on the ballot, the classified election would not be used until after the voters intervened.

"Let me be clear. This fight is not over," Maine Republican Party President Demi Kouzounas said in a statement. "It is very clear that the Secretary of State used all the tricks of the book to throw enough signatures through a litany of technicalities to keep this question out of the vote."

Republicans could appeal the secretary of state's decision in court, but have not decided whether they will, according to the Press Herald.

Under a classified election voting system, voters select candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. Those who voted for the eliminated candidate will have their second option votes added to their second option candidate's account.

Maine is also one of the two states that divides its votes in the Electoral College by district. The winner of each district receives one vote and the overall winner receives two votes.

In 2016, Trump won the 2nd District by 10 points and received one vote, and Hillary Clinton won the state run and 1st District, giving her three electoral votes.

But using order-of-preference voting could hurt Trump's prospects of winning the 2nd District again. There will be at least a third candidate on the ballot and two independents are trying to obtain the 4,000 signatures necessary to be added to the ballot in November.

If Trump beats presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2nd District but not more than 50 percent, it could hurt his chance of winning that electoral vote.

Maine is the only state so far to use a preference-order voting law, but dozens of cities use it. Voters have twice supported classified election voting in Maine, passing the initial law at the ballot box in 2016 and then voting to revoke a legislative repeal in 2018.