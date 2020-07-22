Republicans in Congress are increasingly confident they will get full funding for the Covid-19 tests in the next stimulus

The White House had initially rejected requests from the Senate Republican Party to significantly increase funding for coronavirus tracking and contact testing, a stance that sparked a vocal response from several Republican senators earlier in the week.

But now, after days of negotiations, a Republican aide told CNN on Wednesday that they were increasingly confident that the White House had realized that it couldn't win a fight over the evidence.

Republican senators have voiced opposition to a number of White House priorities as they work with the administration to craft their party's opening offer before negotiations with Democrats begin, including on the issue of evidence and the call. from President Donald Trump for a payroll tax cut to be included in the stimulus.

The reaction of congressional Republicans comes when senators have seen the president's approval rating drop and by trying to show the country that his party is capable of leading amid a pandemic that has devastated the U.S. economy and created a crisis in public health of historical proportions.