Republicans in Congress are increasingly confident they will get full funding for the Covid-19 tests in the next stimulus

The White House had initially rejected requests from the Senate Republican Party to significantly increase funding for coronavirus tracking and contact testing, a stance that sparked a vocal response from several Republican senators earlier in the week.
But now, after days of negotiations, a Republican aide told CNN on Wednesday that they were increasingly confident that the White House had realized that it couldn't win a fight over the evidence.
The reaction of congressional Republicans comes when senators have seen the president's approval rating drop and by trying to show the country that his party is capable of leading amid a pandemic that has devastated the U.S. economy and created a crisis in public health of historical proportions.
Republicans have not yet formally released a Republican Party legislative proposal for the next stimulus, but they are expected to do so soon. However, the exact timing may depend on how quickly senators and administration officials can reach common ground.
Approximately $ 20 billion of that $ 26 billion to find a treatment would go to the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for vaccine and therapeutic development and $ 6 billion to help distribute a vaccine, which would coordinate through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That would be the total amount of funds Republicans had originally requested before the White House attempted to cut money over the weekend.
While there is confidence that this money will be added, there are no guarantees until the Republican Party presents its proposal.
Top Republican committee chairs, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.