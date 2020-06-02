Republicans move forward with alternative convention plans amid North Carolina showdown

In a letter to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Convention President / Executive Director Marcia Lee Kelly, the Democratic governor said she would like to continue the conversation with the organizers, but unless they offer a very differently, Charlotte, North Carolina's chances of being able to organize the event is "highly unlikely."

"The people of North Carolina don't know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so it is necessary to plan a reduced convention with fewer people, social distancing, and costumes," Cooper wrote. "We are happy to continue talking to you about what a reduced convention would look like and we are still awaiting your proposed plan for that."

Contingency planning is up to the point where party officials plan to travel to Nashville later this week to explore possible locations, the sources said, and may travel to other sites in the near future. Both Nashville and Las Vegas were possible host cities before the Republicans officially elected Charlotte.

Prior to Cooper's response, Michael Ahrens, spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said: "As we have said all along, we are committed to holding our convention in Charlotte, but we are still waiting for Governor Cooper to confirm that the originally contracted convention is still you can keep it there. "

The planned trips, which Politico first reported, are a clear attempt by Republicans to show they are serious about withdrawing from the Charlotte convention.

The Republican National Committee, in a letter from President Ronna McDaniel, set a deadline Wednesday for Cooper and North Carolina officials to decide what type of convention they will allow in the state this summer.

Trump, in the past two weeks, has begun attacking Cooper over the drama of the convention, a strategy Republicans have said he seeks to make the Democratic governor a scapegoat if the convention cannot go as planned due to the coronavirus. .

Despite the pressure, Cooper, who will run for reelection in November, has not budged from his position that the state of the pandemic will dictate whether Republicans can fully meet in Charlotte.

"We are talking about something that will happen in three months, and we don't know what our situation will be with respect to Covid-19 in North Carolina," Cooper said last week. "We would like to come to a resolution where everyone can be reasonable about making public health, safety, science and facts the most important thing we are trying to do here."

Cooper's office did not immediately respond to CNN questions about the planned scouting trips.

Where Republicans have set out to hold a convention in person, largely unchanged, Democrats have been open about the possibility that the event could change significantly or be entirely virtual. Its Milwaukee convention was moved from mid-July to mid-August due to concerns about the coronavirus in April.