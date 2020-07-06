Republicans need to unite in defense of American culture

Today's Republican Party is lost. There is no clear mission that drives the Republican Party. Some Republicans may describe their mission as "freedom" or "limited government." But this is only a means to a mission. These maxims do not provide guidance on what the government should be doing at any given time.

A better mission is this: "preserve the American way of life." This is an abbreviation to ensure the conditions necessary to lead a dignified life, what the Founders meant by "happiness" in the Declaration of Independence.

The United States used to see us as a people with a single culture, led by the Declaration, supported by the Judeo-Christian spirit and shaped by our history. Of course, there were subcultures, but we understood them as all sharing the fundamental attributes of a single culture. We insist that immigrants be assimilated. Color blindness was our ideal.

We believed ourselves to be the least class-conscious, most self-reliant, and most religious people in the world. We value work, no matter how humble it is. Dependency was thought to be shameful. We believed that happiness required doing good in this world, and we value civic participation. Many Americans still have this understanding of our way of life, and this is what Republicans must preserve.

But today, our society is governed by another regime, an ideology that calls itself multiculturalism but ultimately seeks to destroy and replace our Declaration-inspired colorblind heritage. Rather than a community of individuals with rights and a shared understanding of a national good, this ideology rewards a collection of cultural identity groups, classified by victims. Political correctness is its enforcement arm. Its end is a society where there are no disparities in results between identity groups.

We see this movement on a vivid screen. Through projects like Project 1619 of the New York Times, multiculturalists are actively working to rewrite the history of the United States, reinvent education, destroy the family and the beliefs and values ​​that are intrinsic to the American way of life.

In a society, there will always be differences between different groups. But multiculturalists demand the destruction of natural differences: the expansion of state power and countless social restrictions, including rigorous political correctness.

Many Republicans don't seem to think that upholding the American way of life is terribly important. Rather, they focus on low taxes, gun rights, strong defense, and the rest of the Republican Party's traditional agenda. Worse still, some Republicans, particularly those with a libertarian bent, say to multiculturalists, "You can live the way you want, just let us live the way we want." What they don't understand is that they are fighting an enemy with totalitarian instincts. Multiculturalists practice "do it our way, or else." This is a culture war of his creation.

How can Republicans fight this war?

We must strengthen the foundations of the American way of life: family, religion, education, and community. But more importantly, Republicans must generate public sentiment for the American way of life. This is critical at this time, because Americans do not fully understand the scope of the multicultural threat. In fact, broad swaths are not reported, because multiculturalists control opinion-forming institutions.

Republicans must step out into the political arena to present well-developed arguments and call for multiculturalism when it manifests. They must create a general narrative that allows us to see the monster of multiculturalism in its entirety. Yes, this is a challenge. But if we do not do this, those citizens who do not bow to the altar of multiculturalism will assume that they are alone and accept what they perceive as an irresistible new orthodoxy.

However, it is not enough for Republicans to make any argument. They must present the correct arguments of justice. Multiculturalists understand this well, and it makes them appear to have a high moral standard. They have (social) justice; Republicans have "costs less," "shrinks government," or "states' rights." Republicans will not win that fight. Rather, the arguments for justice must be followed by other, better arguments for justice.

However, none of these arguments will work if we cannot talk about who we are. Therefore, to preserve the American way of life, we must also face the tyranny of political correctness. Although extremely sensitive to their demands, Republicans do not publicly identify political correctness as a problem, much less the problem. In fact, no Republican, other than President Trump, is campaigning against political correctness. This must change, so that we do not lose the American dream. Always.

Thomas Klingenstein is an investor and chairman of the board of the Claremont Institute. Adapted from The American Mind.