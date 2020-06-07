Republicans on Capitol Hill don't hesitate in support of Trump despite criticism

It's about inertia. And with few exceptions, President Trump has inertia on his side when it comes to the support of Republicans in Congress.

That doesn't mean that this hasn't involved a little political jujitsu for Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Republicans were long skeptical of President Trump as a candidate. Some, such as Messrs. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, became openly entangled with Trump in the 2016 campaign. After the Access Hollywood tape, Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate They imitated the NFL receivers with a 4.4 speed that separated from the hapless defensive backs, trying to put as much distance as possible between them and the Republican candidate.

When President Trump surprised everyone by winning in the fall of 2016, Republicans tiptoed up to the annoying winner. Gradually they began to realize it, realizing that it could help them achieve tax reform, repeal and replace Obamacare, and supply the federal judiciary and the Supreme Court with conservative jurists.

COLIN POWELL SAYS "YOU CANNOT TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT" TRUMP; ANNOUNCES TO VOTE FOR BIDEN

Republicans in Congress are now watching a crater economy, despite significantly better job numbers than expected on Friday. There is a global pandemic. Street protests. Also lurking are the geometric repercussions on threats to use the military to nullify the protests. The questions revolve around what happened in Lafayette Square, which could lead to one of the most ignominious photo shoots in presidential history.

In other periods, lawmakers have abandoned their president after a crisis. Think back to 2006 and 2008 with President George W. Bush after the nation worsened in the war in Iraq and there were recriminations for how the administration handled Hurricane Katrina.

A small group of Republicans has challenged President Trump on a variety of issues. That even culminated in votes in the Senate. Rarely has this resulted in a defeat of one of the President's political initiatives. There have never been enough Republican defections to override one of Trump's vetoes. Still, internal fissures periodically materialize. Powers of war. Withdraw from Syria. Dealing with Saudi Arabia after Jamal Khashoggi's death and the civil war in Yemen. Sanctions for Russia. Allocation of money for the border wall. Commerce. Financing the government. But Republican defections in those cases had little consequence.

TRUMP SLAMS MURKOWSKI, VOTES TO GO TO ALASKA TO CAMPAIGN AGAINST HER

When it comes to understanding politics, sometimes the best model does not originate from political science. But physics. That's where inertia comes into play.

One of the main components of Sir Isaac Newton's First Law of Motion dictates that a body in motion tends to remain in motion. And, a body at rest tends to remain at rest. This principle also applies to President Trump and Republicans in Congress.

Most Republicans continued to support the President. Most Republicans would defend their actions. Most Republicans would not go out of their way to attack Trump if they thought he strayed too far from the Constitution or tried to institute a controversial policy. Most Republicans hardly hesitate.

But some defections stand out in great things.

Consider Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, vote negative on a impeachment article in February. The Senate's turning radius is quite tight. But Romney's vote was still not enough to change the table and condemn Trump.

The late Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, cast what turned out to be the deciding vote against the start of debate on a controversial bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. That only intensified the enmity between Trump and the late senator.

MURKOWSKI "FIGHTING" ALWAYS TO SUPPORT THE TRUMP, SUPPORT MATTIS AFTER

The Senate nearly revoked President Trump's nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in October 2018. Finally, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, voted yes. But Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, opposed Kavanaugh. Murkowski cast a negative vote on the procedural vote to start the debate on health care. That's what made McCain's voteless vote crucial.

Murkowski never voted against Kavanaugh. Her confirmation vote fell on a Saturday, and Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mt., endorsed Kavanaugh, but was unable to vote due to her daughter's wedding in Montana. Daines was a yes in Kavanaugh and Murkowski a no. To compensate, the two senators "matched" their votes. Daines did not cast his vote at all, while Murkowski voted "present".

As those votes attest, Murkowski is known to show an independent streak of party orthodoxy. She was one of the few Republicans who dared to cross over to the President after the Battle of Lafayette Square.

"When I saw General (James) Mattis' comments yesterday, I felt that maybe we were getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns we might have internally and have the courage of our convictions and speak up," Murkowski said the week. pass.

The Alaska Republican later asserted that the president is not guaranteed to have his support in the fall.

"I'm struggling with it," said Murkowski. "I have struggled with that for a long time."

Trump's memory is elephantine, especially for those who cross paths with him. Murkowski's challenge to deviate from Republican doctrine prompted the President to tweet about it a few hours later, even if he did not accurately describe his nominal votes.

Trump tweeted that he would be "campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski" when he faces reelection in 2022. "Get any candidate, good or bad, I don't care. I'm endorsing. If you have a pulse, I'm with you!"

In other words, Murkowski's vote against conviction at impeachment counts for nothing. Murkowski's vote on tax reform doesn't matter. The president's message is that anyone "on the pulse" is better than anyone who speaks out against him.

Flake found this phenomenon. Romney too. Like former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the first figure in Congress to support Trump's budding 2015 presidential nomination. Sessions is now in a dog fight to secure the Republican nomination for his long-standing Senate seat against the former coach. Auburn chief football officer Tommy Tuberville. Naturally, the President also lit Sessions on Twitter, supporting Tuberville.

Trump's Twitter feed practically radiates political isotopes. Republicans fear his anger if they jump off the line. Look at what happened two weeks ago in the House when Republican support for a FISA reform bill melted instantly after Trump condemned it.

REPUBLICANS RETURN TO FIRE IN 2020 BATTLE FOR THE SENATE

Therefore, it is better for Republicans to keep their heads down and say nothing at all. That can protect your political status for now. And, if the resident loses this fall and is a Republican bloodbath at the polls as some models begin to predict, perhaps some of those individual members live to fight another day. They are not on the record for or against President Trump.

Perhaps this is the best way for Western Republicans to maintain their own inertia.

The president rules on Twitter and cable news. However, some Republican leaders long ago decided that their best defense was to ignore Trump's latest tweet or who he verbally singed in the Rose Garden. Or at least they feigned such ignorance.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, used to ignore a journalist's question when asked about Trump's Twitter feed. Ryan used to reply that he had not seen the tweet and immediately addressed another reporter during his weekly press conferences. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, also perfected the side step. When asked by a journalist about Trump's latest threat or excoriation, McConnell often responds with a bromide, saying that he has nothing more "to add" or that he has no additional "thoughts" on the president's behavior.

All of this was put on display at noon Tuesday when Republican senators passed a group of journalists to attend their daily lunch in the Hart Senate office building.

"I am not going to criticize someone else's performances," McConnell said when asked about the photo shoot.

Perhaps there was more to what is heard in McConnell's response. After all, the President was trying to organize a photo shoot, a diorama inherently theatrical in politics, in front of the Church of San Juan. Therefore, a second analysis of McConnell's choice of the word "performances" could reveal an observation ignored by the press corps.

This is how Republicans in Congress often end challenging questions from journalists in the era of President Trump. And some just dodge them awkwardly, like they did last week.

"I haven't seen it," said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, when asked about Mattis's criticism.

"I have a phone call," said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, when asked the same thing.

"I'm late for lunch," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

Murkowski went to the Senate a few hours later Thursday to talk about protests and police abuse.

“Some have challenged me. I have been punished by some very good close friends who have said "You are silent, Lisa." Why are you silent? Why haven't you fixed that? Murkowski said.

Who knows if President Trump or a citizen Trump will actually campaign against her in two years, if the senator actually decides to run. But Murkowski knows how to win elections. In 2010, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin helped Joe Miller defeat Murkowski in the Republican primary. (Palin had a surprise victory over the senator's father, former Alaska Governor Frank Murkowski, a few years earlier.) Murkowski designed a written historical campaign, even distributing campaign literature to help voters learn to spell their last names accurately. .

Lisa Murkowski became the second US senator. USA In prevailing in a campaign written in modern history. The last was the late Senator Strom Thurmond, Republican of South Carolina, in 1954.

Murkowski's 2010 victory through thick and thin is very different from the electoral environments faced by many of his fellow Republicans. So anything the president says about it might not resonate much.

"You can't get in trouble for something you didn't say," a House Republican told me years ago.

For other Republicans, it may be easier for some to shut up when Trump does something controversial. That is inertia at work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Newton said, a body in motion tends to remain in motion. A body in motion at rest generally remains at rest.

And that's why few Republicans break up with the President.