Republicans openly defy Trump's tweet about delaying elections

It was the latest example from the president making inflammatory comments on Twitter, and putting Republicans in an awkward place to deal with the consequences.

Senate Judiciary President Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and Trump's ally, told CNN when asked about the president's call to delay the election: "I don't think it's a particularly good idea."

Republican Senator Whip John Thune, a member of the Republican leadership, told CNN that there will be elections in November despite the president's tweet.

"I think that is probably a statement that gets the press's attention, but I doubt that it will receive any serious traction," Thune said.

"I think we have had elections every November since about 1788, and I hope that will be the case again this year," he said.

"No, we are not going to delay the elections," Republican Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming said in an interview on Fox Business. "We are going to have the full election and the voting completed by Election Day."

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tweeted "Reminder: Election dates are set by Congress. And I will oppose any attempt to delay Election # 2020."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump tweeted: "With universal voting by mail (not absentee voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACTIVE and FRAUDULENT election in history. It will be a great shame for the United States. Delay the election even people can vote properly, safely and securely ??? "

The President does not have the power to change the date of the election. Election day is established by statute of Congress, and most experts agree that it cannot be changed without the approval of Congress.

Despite the president's lack of authority, his message offers an opening, long feared by Democrats, that he and his supporters could refuse to accept the results of the presidential election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump's tweet with her own tweet, citing Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, which gives Congress the authority to "determine when to elect voters and the day they will cast their vote. " "

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who faces a tough re-election battle in North Carolina, said Thursday: "Elections will take place in November."

"The elections will be held in November. Absentee voting in North Carolina is highly encouraged, just as the president encouraged it. The safe side of a vote by mail, I hope we get it primarily … because of what On the contrary they are going to undermine the integrity of the elections, "he said.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz said: "Election fraud is a serious problem, we have to stop it and fight it, but no, the elections should not be delayed."

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said of Trump's tweet: "I wish he hadn't said it, but it's not going to change: We are going to have elections in November and people should trust him."

Republican Representative Dusty Johnson of South Dakota expressed concern in a tweet that any delay would harm the legitimacy of the election.

"Moving on Election Day would seriously jeopardize the legitimacy of the election. Federal, state and local officials must continue to work hard to ensure that Americans can vote safely, either by voting early or on November 3." tweeted.

Not all Hill Republicans, including members of the leadership, have either intervened in the President's call or rejected the President.

"Without answering any questions," said Senator Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican who also faces voters in a difficult race, when asked about Trump's tweet.