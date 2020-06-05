Republicans signal less urgency to pass new stimulus bill after positive jobs report

Republican leaders have not ruled out further aid, and they acknowledge that another bill is likely, though nowhere of the size or scope that Democrats want.

A senior Trump administration official told CNN that after the release of the strong jobs report, Republicans now believe that "later in July" will be the "earliest possible window" for upcoming recovery legislation.

"Republicans generally want to be patient: There's a lot of real spending left to come out the door; the Federal Reserve still has trillions of leverage it can put on the table; and as states reopen, we need to understand what's going on in the future". economy and what new policies might be required to better help individuals, families and businesses. Later in July is the first possible window for possible legislative action, "said the official.

Democratic leaders urged their Republican counterparts not to be complacent.

"With nearly 20 million people out of work and rising unemployment among African-Americans, now is not the time to be complacent or take a lap of victory," Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

"Now is the worst possible time to take your foot off the gas," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, calling on the Senate to pass the more than $ 3 trillion stimulus bill that the House of Democrats recently approved.

But the robust job report is likely to complicate discussions on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers have engaged in intense debate over how quickly and when to pass any additional stimulus measures, including consideration of extending federal support to the unemployed. .

President Donald Trump took a victory lap Friday morning after the news of an unemployment rate of 13.3% in the United States. While the figures still reflect huge levels of US unemployment, the unemployment rate improved from a dramatic 14.7% in April, which was the worst rate since monthly record keeping began in 1948. The US economy. USA It added 2.5 million jobs in May, after 20.7 million jobs disappeared in April.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Finance Committee, said he is in no rush to pass another aid bill. A Grassley spokesman pointed to the jobs report as a reason that Congress "should not be in a hurry to pass costly legislation" in response to the pandemic.

Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a bill that would continue the weekly increase of $ 600 in unemployment benefits until early next year. The provision, part of the $ 2 billion coronavirus relief package approved in late March, currently expires in late July.

But Republicans in both houses are more inclined to provide financial incentives for people to return to their jobs. They are concerned that increased unemployment payments create a disincentive for the unemployed to return to work as many people are now collecting more of unemployment benefits than they earned in wages.

Republicans continue to discuss ways to address what happens when the additional payment of $ 600 is due in late July. Some Republicans have argued that funding should be phased out, while other Republicans support a plan to incentivize workers to return to work.

"The jobs report underscores why Congress should take a thoughtful approach and not rush to pass expensive debt-paying legislation before better understanding the country's economic situation," said a spokesman for Grassley, who is holding a hearing on The theme on Tuesday.

The Congressional Budget Office released a report this week showing that about five in six unemployed Americans would receive more from unemployment than from work if the weekly supplement of $ 600 continued until January 31.

The CBO found that employment would likely be lower in the second half of 2020 and 2021 than it would be if the momentum didn't spread. Economic output would likely be higher in the second half of this year than it would be without the extension, but it would be lower in 2021.

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, introduced a bill this week that would allow workers to keep up to two weeks of supplemental federal benefits after taking a job, comparing it with a hiring bonus of $ 1,200. It would be available until July 31.

The proposal is similar to one put forward by Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, which would provide $ 450 per week to those who return to work until the end of July. White House economic advisers have also discussed incentives to attract people to their jobs.

However, the continued decline in state and local employment may bolster pleas from governors and mayors for more federal aid from Congress. State and local officials face huge fiscal revenue deficits and budget gaps that will not be reversed quickly. Many have warned that they will have to lay off more public workers to balance their budgets before July 1, when the next fiscal year begins in most states.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio released a statement on Friday arguing that unemployment figures show that one of the stimulus measures Congress has already enacted, the Paycheck Protection Program, is working and did not ask for any further measures.

"While many Americans remain out of work, it is clear that the economic situation of tens of millions of workers and millions of small businesses would be much worse without the Paycheck Protection Program," said the Florida Republican.

Contradictory messages from Senate Democrats and Republicans in response to job numbers underscore the deep split in the Senate over additional stimulus measures in the wake of congressional action to pass billions of dollars of stimulus legislation earlier this month. year in response to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of the Senate Republican Party leadership, said the Senate is unlikely to move forward with another recovery package in June and wait until July to see what the economy needs .

"My personal belief is that we will do something before the August holidays, it is the right time," he said.