republicans-sue-to-stop-people-from-voting-the-way-trump-did

(Newsdio) The Republican Party is going to court this year to stop voters from using the same method President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump used this week: casting mail-in votes with help from a designated contact, who is authorized to pick up and drop off the ballots.

The Trumps relied on Republican Party contact Alejandro Garcia to ferry their ballots to and from Florida, Newsdio reported on Wednesday.

In short, the dispute — which largely falls along party lines — is over “letting someone other than a family member collect your ballot,” said Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law School professor who specializes in voting rights law.

Just this week, the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee sued over allowing the practice of ballot collecting in New Jersey, among other things.

The risk of fraud or mistakes could rise if voters can use third-party contacts to deliver their ballots to election centers in New Jersey, the Republicans alleged.