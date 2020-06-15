Republicans urge Trump not to end relationship with the World Health Organization

The recommendation is part of a new report released by Republicans to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday, describing the results of a month-long investigation into the origins of the outbreak and Beijing's efforts to "hide the spread and novel nature of the virus. " "

"After months of investigation, it became clear that the Chinese Communist Party's cover-up of the coronavirus, especially in the early days of the outbreak, played a major role in turning what could have been a local epidemic into a global pandemic," said the republican. Representative Michael McCaul, leader of the GOP China working group, said in a statement to CNN.

"And, unfortunately, the World Health Organization under the leadership of Director-General Tedros (Adhanom Ghebreyesus) only exacerbated the problem by repeatedly ignoring warnings about the severity of the virus, including by its own health experts, at the same time who repeated propaganda to the CCP without independently confirming their claims, "he added.

Investigating the origins of the coronavirus outbreak has become a partisan issue in recent months, as senior Trump administration officials have tried to publicly blame China and WHO for the outbreak that spread to the U.S. As it faces criticism for its own response.

However, aides involved in compiling Monday's Republican Party report are making it clear that the findings are not just a political diversion tactic, insisting that they need to be reviewed separately from any oversight of the administration's internal response. An aide on the Democratic committee told CNN it was unclear whether members or staff had reviewed the report released Monday.

The investigation primarily involved a thorough review of open source reports and the recommendations were made after consulting with the State Department and key allies, the committee's advisers told CNN, adding that the investigation only covers matters under the jurisdiction of the panel.

But while the Republican Party-led investigation determined that there is evidence to support many of the allegations made by U.S. officials, the investigators ultimately disagreed with the administration's decision to withdraw from the WHO, breaking with President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the United States would. do that

"As I join the president in his frustration with the WHO under Tedros' leadership, I think we can affect more change within the organization as a member. I was pleased to hear that the NSA {Robert} O & # 39; Brien says the United States would consider to come "once the necessary reforms have been enacted," McCaul told CNN in a statement.

Instead, the report calls for an international investigation into the WHO's actions and Tedros' resignation.

"Director-General Tedros has failed in his duties as head of the World Health Organization. Until Tedros is no longer the head of the WHO, I don't think the United States should contribute additional voluntary funds," said McCaul.

On Monday, the WHO confirmed that the United States remains one of its member states.

"Yes, the United States remains a member of a member state of the World Health Organization," Tedros said when asked about the relationship during a press conference in Geneva on Monday.

Will Trump reverse his decision?

It remains to be seen whether Monday's report has any impact on Trump's decision to cut ties with the WHO, but advisers to the committee told CNN that its recommendations are based on in-depth talks with several key US allies. USA That they agree that EE. USA You should remain a member of the WHO.

The hope, according to attendees, is that the United States can build an international coalition to enact significant changes to the WHO, which has faced questions about its independence given China's increasing wealth and power.

Critics point to WHO's effusive praise for China's response to the pandemic. Organization officials have defended their first actions when it came to fighting the coronavirus, noting that much was unknown about the virus in January.

That argument is echoed throughout the Republican Party report Monday, which includes a list of unanswered questions for WHO officials that attendees told CNN they did not respond to multiple letters from McCaul.

Trump's decision to permanently end the US relationship. USA With WHO follows a pattern of skepticism from world organizations that lasted for years, and the president said he is taking advantage of the US. USA

The president has questioned US funding for the United Nations and NATO, withdrew from the Paris climate agreement and repeatedly criticized the World Trade Organization.

Trump has also said that if the WHO had acted properly, it could have instituted a travel ban on people coming from China earlier.

But health experts, US lawmakers and world leaders have voiced concern about underfunding the organization amid a pandemic.

After Trump's announcement last month, a WHO spokesperson told CNN: "We have no comment to offer at this time."

The Chinese government has an "overwhelming responsibility"

Ultimately, however, the report alleges that the Chinese government has a responsibility not to warn the world before the outbreak spirals out of control, infecting people on almost every continent, killing hundreds of thousands and leaving many more isolated. .

China had enough information to warrant a large-scale public health response in mid-December last year, but government officials tried to keep the spread of cases secret, the report argues.

"Based on an examination of the early stages of the outbreak, efforts to conceal the spread and novel nature of the virus, failure to share accurate information as required by international law, and the suppression of voices seeking to warn the world, the Communist Chinese The party (CCP) has an overwhelming responsibility to allow a local outbreak to turn into a global pandemic, "he says.

"In summary, the global pandemic of COVID-19 could have been avoided if the CCP acted transparently and responsibly," the report added.

Currently, the first case identified by Chinese authorities dates back to November 17, 2019 in Wuhan city, according to the Republican Party investigation, which indicates that the cause of the virus remains unknown, but "it is believed to be probably the result of a zoonotic spill event. "

As the virus began spreading across Wuhan in November and early December, Chinese officials did not report the emerging outbreak to international health officials despite regulations that were implemented after the 2003 SARS pandemic that made them forced to do it.

Despite public reports to the contrary, the Chinese government also failed to directly notify WHO of signs of the emerging coronavirus outbreak in late December, one of several cases in which Beijing violated international law as part of a cover-up. radical of the origins of the pandemic, according to the report.

Instead, WHO officials first learned about an initial cluster of atypical pneumonia cases in the Chinese city of Wuhan from online publications that were picked up by an "open access platform based in the US. For early intelligence on infectious disease outbreaks, "according to the Republican Party. document, which quotes public comments made to Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program on April 20.

"The WHO headquarters in Geneva ordered the WHO Country Office in China to seek verification of these reports from the government of the PRC. Despite public reports to the contrary, the PRC never notified the WHO of the outbreak in Wuhan, "the Republican Party report read.

But Ryan's comments were not widely reported by the Western media, and the WHO has done little to make it clear that the Chinese government never contacted them.

Last month, Trump said China had not adequately reported the information it had on the coronavirus to the World Health Organization, saying that China had pressured the WHO to "deceive the world."

"Chinese officials ignored their obligations to report to the World Health Organization and pressured the World Health Organization to deceive the world when Chinese authorities first discovered the virus," said Trump. "Countless lives have been taken and deep financial hardships have been inflicted across the world."

Chinese authorities have repeatedly dismissed the blame for the outbreak and expanded unfounded conspiracy theories about the origins of the virus.

No evidence has yet escaped from Wuhan's lab

Trump has repeatedly pointed the finger at China and the WHO, while most rave reviews for their handling of the pandemic, despite evidence of Covid-19 and shortages of national supply stocks when they were needed most. .

Last month, the president cut a statement from his own intelligence community's record hours earlier, saying he had seen evidence giving him a "high degree of confidence" of the new lab-originated coronavirus, but declined. provide details to back up your claim.

Despite warnings from scientists and intelligence professionals that the United States may never know the precise origin of the virus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also pressured the intelligence community to obtain precise details on the origin of the virus, as CNN discovered.

As a result, intelligence officials face enormous pressure to determine if the virus comes from the Wuhan Virology Institute, two sources familiar with their frustrations told CNN. While the intelligence community has been cautious in sharing details about the demands coming from the Trump administration, officials have told allies that the situation inside is alarming.

Evaluations by scientists and circulators among America's intelligence exchange allies have postulated that it is "highly unlikely" that the virus originated in a laboratory.

The US intelligence community. USA He has said that he is analyzing both possibilities and the Republican Party report on Monday reiterates that neither the origin of the virus nor patient zero is currently known.

However, Monday's report notes that there are lingering security questions involving the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a facility that has often been linked to theories about the origins of the outbreak.

While the report makes clear that legitimate questions about the facility's safety "are not evidence that the ongoing pandemic is the result of an accidental or deliberate release of the laboratory, or what was the status of staff in the At the time of the COVID-19 outbreak in late 2019, it is important to consider these concerns in light of the PRC's history of laboratory accidents. "