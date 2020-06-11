Republicans vote to significantly reduce the official portion of the Charlotte convention and not make changes to the 2016 platform







The rule changes come as Republicans, angered by the fact that North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper is unprepared to guarantee them a full convention due to the ongoing coronavirus, are looking for an alternative location for the convention in The one that state officials allow President Donald Trump will accept the party's nomination before a large crowd.

The party is contractually obligated to hold a portion of the convention in the city of North Carolina, but Wednesday night's vote will substantially reduce official business, and each state and territory will send only six delegates to the meeting, for a total. of 336 delegates where there would have been more than 2,500.

The party also extended its platform from 2016 to 2020, which means that the platform that the party adopted four years ago will not change for the November elections.

"The RNC Executive Committee unanimously approved the procedures that allow the official business of the convention to continue in Charlotte," said a committee spokesperson. "Many cities are eager to welcome the acceptance of the nomination by the President, and talks are continuing with several of them to organize that celebration. A final decision will be made soon."

Delegates, regardless of whether they are physically present in Charlotte, will be able to vote for Trump's nomination and Vice President Mike Pence for proxy, but only the six delegates present in Charlotte will be able to vote on other convention matters, according to the rules. The spokesperson said that the "convention acceptance session", the portion most commonly known as the celebration and acceptance speech, will be held in a different location and "all delegates and alternates will be able to attend, and each can bring a guest if allowed by law. " CNN reported Wednesday morning that Republican officials are struggling to find a new location for the convention when Trump lobbied to scrap the Charlotte plan, with Jacksonville, Florida, as one of the top contenders, according to two Republican officials close to the process. . Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said Wednesday that Jacksonville is "absolutely in the forefront" in organizing the celebration of the Republican convention. "We're going to keep our convention, the convention business in Charlotte. That's for sure. It's going to be smaller and smaller. And then we're looking for a different city for a celebration. There are a couple more things we have to do before we can announce that, but Jacksonville is absolutely on the front line, "McDaniel said on The Hugh Hewitt Show. Authorities are also considering Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando, and places in Georgia.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny contributed to the report.