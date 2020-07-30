Repulsive anti-Semitism, right and left, must have consequences (opinion)

The ad puts Ossoff, who is Jewish, in the same frame as Senator Chuck Schumer, who is also Jewish, and claims that "the Democrats are trying to buy Georgia."

Three graphic designers told The Forward that Ossoff's nose appeared to have been intentionally lengthened and widened. Perdue's campaign claimed it was a mistake.

Ossoff is right about the trope: Anti-Semitic images are almost universally based on the image of a Jewish person as a hook-nosed, money-stealing puppet master, doubling the media, the global economy, and others at his will.

Anti-Semitism continues to be widespread throughout the world, in left and right movements, in the ramblings of conspiracy theorists and the conventional wisdom of average people.

The image that the Perdue campaign shared is just one of many examples of right-wing anti-Semitism. The famous President Trump shared an image of Hillary Clinton on a background of $ 100 bills, alongside a six-sided star with the words "The most corrupt candidate of all time!" The President implausibly claimed that he was a Sheriff's Star, not a Star of David.

He retweeted an account called WhiteGenocideTM, which he claims is located at "Jewmerica". He retweeted a number of enemies of the Jews. He has welcomed influential anti-Semitic evangelical pastors into his fold, including Robert Jeffress, who said that Jews will go to hell ("Judaism: You can't save by being Jewish") and who was invited to speak at the Trump White House. Hanukkah party.

Trump also found a friend in John Hagee, who, despite heading "Christians United for Israel," claimed that Adolf Hitler was a "hunter" sent by God to take the Jews back to Israel.

Hagee, like many anti-Semites, also pushes the conspiracies of Jewish bankers (the Rothschilds) and billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who allegedly control the global economy and the media.

The Soros conspiracy theories have carried over from anti-Semitic fringes to the mainstream on the right, so common now that it is barely noticeable: one was repeated last week by a Chicago Tribune columnist who claimed that the "left-wing billionaire George Soros has spent millions of dollars to help elect liberal social justice warriors as prosecutors. "

Even conventional republicans have joined. Representative Matt Gaetz, for example, questioned whether Soros was funding migrant caravans from Central America. Triumph tweeted Soros was funding protesters who opposed Brett Kavanaugh's Senate confirmation.

With the coronavirus closures and Black Lives Matter protests, Soros' conspiracies have taken on a new life. And again, Republican politicians have grasped and amplified these lies.

Anti-Semitism on the right is so pervasive that ordinary anti-Semitic conspiracies are barely registered. Although there is less evidence that Democrats embrace conspiracy theories and the anti-Semitism that often lurks behind them, the left is not immune.

See, for example, Representative Ilhan Omar's tweets, for which he has rightly apologized.

But a sense of proportion is necessary here. There is a huge catalog of anti-Semitic images and conspiracies, repeated and magnified by Republican politicians, a phenomenon far larger than the occasional bigots and words of Democrats and random figures on the left.

However, none of this means that the American left is free or immune to anti-Semitism (if only).

Access to political power is a necessary framework through which we must assess which incidents of anti-Semitism are the most influential and the most potentially dangerous, and therefore call for the quickest, harshest and most public reprimand.

But we cannot and should not ignore anti-Semitism in popular culture, especially when it comes from those with big platforms, and even if it comes from members of other marginalized groups.

This month, British musician Wiley posted a series of anti-Semitic statements on Twitter and Instagram; Both platforms were slow to respond, prompting a backlash and a 48-hour boycott.

In the United States, Philadelphia Eagles player DeSean Jackson posted an Instagram quote falsely attributed to Hitler. While many people, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, spoke out against the publication, other people defended Jackson, including Philadelphia NAACP President Rodney Muhammed, who shared an image that was anti-Semitic in its own right. And Jackson finally offered an apology on Instagram.

The former anti-Semite, homophobe and misogynist Louis Farrakhan continues to enjoy public support from celebrities like Ice Cube and mainstream media platforms including Fox. (The network canceled its July 4 Fox Soul show with Farrakhan only after of significant rejection).

Nick Cannon, a singer-turned-media mogul, saw the professional repercussions of his anti-Semitic comments, and to his credit, issued a serious and seemingly sincere apology, and met with a rabbi. This was a laudable take on responsibility, and an important reminder that intolerance in some cases is fueled by ignorance.

However, in response to Cannon's efforts to make peace, he experienced a second backlash from people who said he shouldn't have responded. "I hurt a whole community and it hurt to the core, I thought it couldn't get any worse," Cannon tweeted. "Then I saw my own community turn against me and call me a salesperson to apologize."

We need to eradicate anti-Semitism from politics and popular culture, holding musicians, athletes and other influential culture creators accountable when they scapegoat Jews.

The president and the Republican party should not offer a platform to anti-Semites, not even influential evangelicals and members of the Trump conspiracy base, and even when anti-Semitic comments (such as Soros' conspiracies) foam the right-wing public and they benefit. Republicans at the polls.

After all, anti-Semitism isn't just comments, nose shots, and bigoted memes; It is a violent and deadly threat. In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League cataloged more anti-Semitic incidents than at any other time in its 40-year history.

These acts of violence and vandalism are at the end of a spectrum of anti-Jewish hatred that includes pro-Israel evangelicals who blame Jews for their own persecution, and those who accuse an octogenarian Holocaust survivor of stealthily fomenting anti-police protests in a effort to destabilize the United States (an accusation that also easily erases the long and hard work of African-American activists who have forced everyone to take note of racism and US police violence).

Enough. Those who traffic in hate, conspiracy, and anti-Semitism give up the right to public support: they shouldn't enjoy big TV pay, they shouldn't have the support or embrace of any political party, and they absolutely shouldn't be on the ballot or on a elected office.