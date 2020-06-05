Research finds COVID-19 applications pose privacy risks for users worldwide

Various widely used COVID-19 Mobile apps pose privacy risks to users, new independent research has found.

According to the probe Carried out by the International Digital Responsibility Council (IDAC) in the last two months, there were some instances where apps did not follow best practices regarding privacy or did not sufficiently protect users from potential risks.

"If the responsible steps to curb the pandemic and reopen our devastated economy require changes in the amount of information people share about their health and movements, the public should be able to trust that their data will be used responsibly," said Quentin Palfrey , president of IDAC, in a statement.

IDAC reviewed 108 global COVID-19 mobile applications in 41 countries to understand whether consumer personal data was being used responsibly.

To conduct the review, they looked at how apps collect personal data, what data apps collect, and which third parties receive data from these apps.

“Smartphone apps offer promising tools to collect data on user contacts and share that information with public health authorities. Our analysis shows that many of these tools employ good privacy and security measures, but that some applications did not follow best practices related to transparency, security, and data sharing with third parties, "said Palfrey.

Here are some of his key findings:

Of the 23 contact tracking apps, less than 20 percent specifically mention or inform users if their personal data is anonymous.

About half of contact tracking applications requested potentially "intrusive" permissions.

Most of the symptom verification apps reviewed were not transparent about third-party sharing practices.

It was noted that six apps, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention app developed by the US government. In the US, they sent insecure transmissions, leaving users open to a series of malicious cyber attacks.