Research says NOAA leadership violated integrity policies during Trump's Hurricane Dorian map scandal

Responding to calls of concern, the Birmingham, Alabama National Weather Service office tweeted, "Alabama will NOT see any #Dorian impacts. We repeat, Hurricane #Dorian impacts will not be felt in Alabama. The system will stay too far away."
But on September 6, NOAA released a statement saying: "Information provided by NOAA and the National Hurricane Center to President Trump and the general public demonstrated that tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Dorian could affect Alabama. .. The Birmingham National The Weather Service's Sunday morning tweet spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with the odds of the best forecast products available at the time. "
Now, a new memorandum establishing the final decision on three misconduct allegations says an independent panel that investigated the actions of NOAA's leadership during the storm's approach violated the agency's scientific and ethical standards.
Specifically, the panel found that NOAA Acting Administrator Neil Jacobs and NOAA Deputy Director of Personnel and Communications Director Julie Roberts violated the NOAA Code of Ethics for Scientific Oversight and Management and the agency's Scientific Integrity Policy by written and published the statement of September 6.
By excluding the Birmingham office from developing the statement, Jacobs and Roberts "intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly engaged in misconduct in the Code of Scientific Conduct or the Code of Ethics for Scientific Oversight and Management in the NOAA's Scientific Integrity Policy. " the panel wrote.
In addition, the panel addresses the allegation that "the drafting of the Declaration of September 6 was driven by external political pressure from the Commerce Department … high-level leaders and inappropriately criticized the Birmingham Tweet of September 1 and the underlying scientific activity. "
The panel found that Jacobs and Roberts "did not believe it was a good idea to issue a statement, but felt significant external pressure to do so."
"They recommended, at two different points, that the reference to the Birmingham WFO be removed, an edition that, if accepted, may have prevented violation of the policy. However, when the edition was not incorporated, they chose to publish the statement as a NOAA document, "the panel said.
Both Jacobs and Roberts argued that they did not violate NOAA's scientific integrity policy.
In his four-page response, Jacobs argued that the National Academy of Public Administration, the panel that chaired the research, never questioned or refuted "the scientific veracity of the actual statement" as of September 6. He also wrote that the panel took "an excess" approach "to the application of the policy, arguing that the statement does not correspond to the scientific activity to which the policy is intended to be applied.
"Using NAPA's interpretation, all posts on social media, including tweets, that reference the work of any NOAA employee would have to be reviewed by the scientist who completed the initial or previous work," said Jacob.
This story has been updated with additional developments on Monday.