Researcher Says Coronavirus Blockages Cost US Economy $ 1T Without Saving Many Lives

Hoover Institution researcher David Henderson told "The Angle Angle" Tuesday that the data he has seen shows that the blockades were imposed in many US states. USA Due to the coronavirus pandemic they may have had a more negative impact than the virus itself.

"The best study so far, believe it or not, is from [the University of California] Berkeley. And they found that social distancing measures plus severe shelter measures in place saved about 74,000 lives," Henderson told the Hostess Laura Ingraham. "And even that is an exaggeration for two reasons.

"First, we have had a significant increase in suicides because it is very difficult for people to live this way. And second, there is a study in Germany that says … many of these deaths are not avoided as much as they are delayed, because Unless the vaccine miraculously arrives in the next month or two, which no one expects, people will die later.

CRITICIZED PENCE AFTER PACKED MEETING WITH TRUMP CAMPAIGN STAFF, IGNORING SOCIAL DISTANCE GUIDELINES

"And so we didn't get a ton of … saving lives, but clearly we have cost more than a trillion dollars for the US economy," Henderson added. "And that doesn't even count the $ 2.2 billion bill that Nancy Pelosi pushed."

On Tuesday morning, Vice President Mike Pence argued that "panic is exaggerated" about the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19, and the vice president noted that "more than half" of states are seeing the numbers of cases decrease or remain stable.

Pence, the leader of the White House coronavirus workforce, added that daily infections in the US USA They dropped to an average of 20,000, compared to 30,000 per day in April and 25,000 in May. He also noted that the number of deaths dropped to an average of 750 per day from 2,500 per day a few weeks ago, and said the United States now conducts approximately 500,000 coronavirus tests per day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Henderson also commented on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus outbreak among nursing home residents.

"[He] did exactly the wrong thing with nursing homes by insisting that they treat people with the virus. That's really bad when you're old and have other comorbidities," said Henderson. "While Florida Governor [Ron] DeSantis said, no, let's not do that. And we really see a huge difference in deaths between Florida and New York in nursing homes."