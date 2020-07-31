Researchers publish scathing criticism of White House-sponsored hydroxychloroquine study

President Trump tweeted about it with enthusiasm.

But the study had multiple errors, flaws, and biases, according to letters to the magazine's editors.

"As a result of the flaws in the analysis, the conclusions reached in (the study) are invalid," Graham Atkinson, an independent consultant on health care policy, wrote in one of the letters.

The study was conducted at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. It contradicts many other studies, which have found that the drug does not help Covid-19 patients.

"We have recognized the diverse conclusions that multiple studies have come to, along with the limitations of our retrospective study (hydroxychloroquine), as well as those of other published studies on the subject," according to a statement Wednesday by Tammy Battaglia, a spokeswoman for Henry Ford.

Henry Ford's doctors decided to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to some patients, but not others, and that may have introduced some bias into the study, the letters suggested.

In a letter to the editor titled "Clarifying the Hydroxychloroquine Registry for Inpatient Treatment with COVID-19," researchers at the University of Albany said the group receiving hydroxychloroquine may have had better results because they were healthier to start with and they received more aggressive treatment.

For example, patients in the Henry Ford study who received hydroxychloroquine had fewer risk factors for heart disease, Albany researchers Eli Rosenberg, David Holtgrave and Tomoko Udo wrote in their letter.

Additionally, hydroxychloroquine patients were more than twice as likely to receive steroids, a treatment known to be effective against Covid-19.

The Detroit study was not a randomized clinical trial, which is considered the gold standard in medicine and helps avoid these potential biases. In such trials, patients are randomly assigned to take a drug or not, which means that the two groups should be very similar.

This week, a randomized clinical trial in Brazil showed that hydroxychloroquine does not work to treat patients in the hospital with Covid-19, and a randomized trial last month in the US showed that it does not help prevent infection when people are exposed to the virus.

Three trials, one in the US, one in the UK and an international study by the World Health Organization, were stopped early because they showed that the drug was not working.

In their study, Henry Ford's doctors emphasized that hydroxychloroquine worked for their patients because they were prescribed too early in their hospital stay. They said doctors in the Albany University study prescribed the drug too late.

But in their letter to the editor, the Albany researchers said the doctors in their study prescribed hydroxychloroquine at approximately the same point during the course of hospitalization as patients in Detroit.

Albany investigators said Henry Ford's doctors "make multiple statements that are not in fact aligned with our published research."

In a third letter written in response to Henry Ford's study, Amit Malviya of the Department of Cardiology at the Indira Gandhi Northeast Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences wrote: "Before this drug is routinely recommended … there is absolutely no No substitute for properly conducted randomized trials of such pharmacological interventions that are of public health significance. "

This week, the International Journal of Infectious Diseases also published a small Italian study that showed that hydroxychloroquine worked. The study was not a randomized clinical control trial.