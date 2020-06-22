Researchers Say COVID-19 Blockade Reveals Human Impact on Wildlife

According to scientists, the global blockade caused by the coronavirus pandemic can provide us with valuable information on how humans and wildlife interact.

In an article published in Nature Ecology & Evolution on Monday, a group of international researchers explain how research in the midst of COVID-19 could lead to new innovations that will allow us to be better stewards of Earth and share space with wildlife.

Social media has been filled with wildlife posts popping up in unexpected places in recent months. Nature seems to have responded to the blockages in some way. These have included sightings of deer in London and Japan, wild goats in Wales and wild boars in Italy.

However, the pandemic has also had negative effects, write the scientists.

BLACK HOLE BOUNTY CAPTURED AT MILKY WAY GALAXY CENTER IN NASA IMAGE

For example, in some areas, fewer humans can potentially put endangered species, such as rhinos or birds of prey, at increased risk of poaching or persecution.

To address the challenges of how human mobility impacts wildlife, the researchers recently formed an international consortium known as the "COVID-19 Bioregistration Initiative". The group will investigate the movements, stress levels and behaviors of the animals before, during and after COVID-19 blocks.

To achieve this, they will use the data collected with electronic devices connected to animals known as "bio-recorders".

"Throughout the world, field biologists have equipped animals with miniature tracking devices. These bio-recorders provide a gold mine of information about animal movement and behavior, which we can now leverage to improve our understanding human-wildlife interactions, with benefits for all, "said lead article author Christian Rutz, a biologist at the University of St Andrews, UK, in a statement.

The team will integrate the results from a wide variety of animals, including fish, birds, and mammals, in an attempt to build a global picture of the blocking effects. The researchers will work with more than 200 data sets for analysis.

OLD WHALE BONES UNKNOWN UNDER CONSTRUCTION SITE

"We will be able to investigate whether animal movements in modern landscapes are predominantly affected by built structures or by the presence of humans. That is a big problem," explained Matthias-Claudio Loretto, member of Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellow at the Max Institute. Animal Behavior Planck in Radolfzell, Germany.

Other scientists affiliated with the effort explained the project's greatest hope.

"No one is asking that humans remain in permanent confinement," said Martin Wikelski, director of the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior. "But we can discover that relatively minor changes in our lifestyles and transportation networks can have significant benefits for both ecosystems and humans."