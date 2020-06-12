Researchers say ingredients for life appear long before stars are born

A recently published study says that the building blocks for life appear in stellar nurseries, areas in deep space where new stars form, long before stars actually form.

The research notes that organic molecules methanol and acetaldehyde have been found in these star nurseries "hundreds of thousands of years" before stars form, according to a statement from the University of Arizona obtained by Fox News. This runs counter to previous research, which says that protostars must be present before complex organic molecules can be observed.

"These starless cores we observe are several hundred thousand years from the initial formation of a star or any planet," study co-author and University of Arizona professor of astronomy Yancy Shirley said in a statement. "This tells us that the basic organic chemistry necessary for life is present in crude gas before the formation of stars and planets."

SCIENTISTS DISCOVER THE DIFFERENT IMAGE OF THE MIRROR OF THE EARTH AND THE SUN

The study's lead author, Samantha Scibelli, notes that researchers have long debated where and how to search for the building blocks of life and how they end up on planets other than Earth.

"The exact processes at play are still being debated, because the theoretical models do not yet match what we see," added Scibelli. "With this document, we can better restrict the mechanisms of formation that could take place by telling theorists how abundant these molecules are."

The findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal.

As of June 2020, more than 4,000 exoplanets have been identified, including a "mirror image" of Earth and the sun that was discovered earlier this month.

Scibelli, a university graduate student, added that previous research focused on a molecule, methanol, to search for life. In the new study, methanol was found in all 31 pre-stellar cones, but 70 percent of them also contained acetaldehyde, which the researchers believe provides "evidence that complex organic molecules are much more widespread in the nascent regions of star formation than before thought. "

MOLECULAR OXYGEN DISCOVERED IN ANOTHER GALAXY FOR THE FIRST TIME

"Within these nuclei, which we consider low-mass star birthplaces, cocoons and nurseries similar to our sun, the conditions are such that it is difficult even to create these molecules," Scibelli explained. "By conducting surveys like this, we can better understand how life's precursors are created, how they migrate and enter solar systems in the later stages of star formation."

Scibellia explained that the findings in the research, and in particular in the Taurus molecular cloud, can give researchers a new insight into how our own Solar System formed.

"Our solar system was born in a cloud like this, but the cloud is no longer there for us to see," he said. "Looking at objects in space is like looking at a photo album with snapshots taken of different people at different stages of life, from their baby days to old age, and in our case starless cores serve as stellar sonograms."

The researchers recently discovered molecular oxygen for the first time outside the Solar System, 561 million light-years from Earth in the Markarian 231 galaxy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP