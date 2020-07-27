Researchers say plastic waste in oceans will triple by 2040

Plastic waste in the oceans is expected to triple by 2040, more than triple compared to current levels unless drastic measures are taken, according to a new study.

The research, which comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and SYSTEMIQ, found that 29 million metric tons of plastic pollution will enter the ocean each year, compared to 11 million metric tons, or 110 pounds of plastic for every meter of shoreline throughout the world.

Experts also found that the coronavirus pandemic has increased the problem as "consumption of single-use plastic has increased during the pandemic, according to the International Association for Solid Waste," according to a statement accompanying the study.

The study has been published in the journal Science.

Despite the bleak outlook, which could total 600 million tonnes, or the equivalent of 3 million blue whales, the researchers offered solutions that could reduce the volume entering the oceans by "more than 80 percent "

Solutions include reducing plastics with alternatives, designing packaging for recycling, and expanding waste collection in low- and middle-income countries. It was also mentioned to promote recycling and reduce exports of plastic waste.

"There is no one-size-fits-all solution to ocean plastic pollution, but through prompt and concerted action we can break the plastic wave," said Tom Dillon, Pew's vice president for environment, in the statement. "As this report shows, we can invest in a future of waste reduction, better health outcomes, greater job creation, and a cleaner and more resilient environment for people and nature."

These changes could have significant economic impacts, saving $ 70 billion for governments in 2040, while reducing plastics-related greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent and creating 700,000 additional jobs.

"Our results indicate that the plastic crisis is solvable. It took a generation to create this challenge; This report shows that we can solve it in a generation, "said Martin Stuchtey, founder and managing partner of SYSTEMIQ." Today we have all the necessary solutions to stop plastic flows by more than 80 percent. What we now need is for the industry and the government decide to do it. "

A study published in April 2019 found that plastic pollution in the world's oceans could impact $ 2.5 trillion, disrupting "almost all marine ecosystem services," choking every industry it touches.

Additional research, published in May 2019, found that plastic pollution in the oceans may be suffocating the planet by harming tiny microorganisms "believed to be responsible for up to 10 percent of … total production of global oxygen. "

