Researchers say prehistoric 15-foot dolphins acted as modern killer whales

Prehistoric dolphins acted more like modern killer whales, according to a recently published study.

The research, which appears in the scientific journal Current Biology, describes a skeleton of a 25-million-year-old, 15-foot dolphin, known as Ankylorhiza tiedemani comb. north., Who had teeth. Its bone structure allowed it to operate as the predator of the seas, what researchers believe it to be.

"The degree to which baleen whales and dolphins independently reach the same general swimming adaptations, rather than these traits evolving once in the common ancestor of both groups, surprised us," said study lead author Robert Boessenecker of the College of Charleston in Charleston, SC, in a statement. "Examples include narrowing the tail stock, increasing the number of tail vertebrae, and shortening the humerus (upper arm bone) in the fin."

The fossils of the first Ankylorhiza were discovered in the latter part of the 19th century, including a fossil snout. However, it was not until the late 1990s that the nearly complete skeleton described in the South Carolina study was found.

Boessenecker and the other researchers also noted that the Ankylorhiza skeleton indicates that it was the first whale to use echolocation, as "it was very clearly taking advantage of a large-bodied prey like an orca."

"Whales and dolphins have a long and complicated evolutionary history, and at a glance, you may not have that impression of modern species," Boessenecker explained. "The fossil record has really opened up this long and winding evolutionary path, and fossils like Ankylorhiza help illuminate how this happened."

Echolocation is used by whales, dolphins, birds, and bats. It lets animals know where an object's location is using the reflected sound, allowing animals to "move around in total darkness so they can navigate, hunt, identify friends and enemies, and avoid obstacles," according to Discover Wildlife.

Boessenecker said more Ankylorhiza fossils, including some younger creatures, need to be studied to gain a better understanding of the ancient dolphin, as well as the era in which it lived.

"There are many other unique and bizarre early dolphins and oligocene baleen rock whales in Charleston, South Carolina," Boessenecker explained. "Because the oligocene epoch is the time when filter feeding and echolocation evolved for the first time, and since the marine mammal locations of that time are rare around the world, fossils from Charleston offer the window more complete towards the early evolution of these groups, offering an unparalleled evolutionary vision. "

Researchers continue to learn more about the ancient seas and the creatures that lived in them. In April, researchers discovered that ancient crocodiles behaved similarly to modern whales and dolphins because of their inner ear systems.

In May 2018, researchers described the discovery of a 180 million-year-old prehistoric crocodile fossil. The crocodile had "dolphin-like characteristics" and was described as "the missing link".

Several months later, experts published a study on a 180-million-year-old ichthyosaur fossil that had evidence of fat and skin, making the creature more like modern dolphins.

