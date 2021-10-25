If you’re a fan of season one of Resident Alien, then we have some great news for you! Season two is set to premiere on January 27th, 2021. Season 1 of Resident Alien was well received by critics and fans alike, earning a 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series was premiered on January 27, 2021. The series is aired on Syfy and has had many viewers since airing the first episode. Nevertheless, the series has been officially renewed. We have many expectations from the comedy-drama series. We’re sure you have some questions about the second season of Resident Alien. We’ve compiled this handy-dandy list to answer all your burning questions! Here’s everything we know so far:

What is the Release Date for the Second Season of Resident Alien?

In anticipation of the release date, here are a few things that fans should know about the upcoming season:

We have a brand new teaser for the glimpse of season 1 and behind the scenes of season 2. In addition, it makes us eager for the release date. The teaser also gives a quick preview of what to expect from season two!

Although we have no official announcement yet. However, it is expected that Season Two will be released in 2022. We can’t wait for more episodes and this great series!!

What is the Theme of the Resident Alien?

The story of Resident Evil is amazing enough to catch the attention of many sci-fi fans. The story revolves around an alien who invades earth and kills a man named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle. The story further takes a turn when the alien takes on Harry’s identity. The show is full of suspense and thrill, which keeps us hooked on it!

The main theme of Resident Alien is based on an extraterrestrial stranded on Earth. He is on a mission to destroy humankind. However, he has to blend in with other residents of Earth, in order to complete his mission.

Max Hawthorne is typically blessed with a gene to see the alien in his true identity. Later, he turns friends with the alien and tries to protect him from other humans. The overall theme revolves around a murder mystery, comedy, and suspense thriller series! It is a perfect blend for all sci-fi fans. The show has managed to keep us hooked on it till now!

We might discover Max and the Alien’s new bond in Season Two. However, we will have to wait a little longer for the show’s second installment with bated breath!

Whom Should We Expect in the Return of the Resident Alien?

Alan Tudyk has been featuring as the alien since the very first episode. Nevertheless, we are hoping to have it back in the second season as well.

We are hoping to see Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Corey Reynolds as Mike Thompson, Alice Wetterlund as D’Arcy Bloom, and Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne back in the show.

As we do not have an official trailer, it is hard to say who might be back. Yet, we are hoping to see the old team in its return! Let’s hope for the best!