Resident Evil 8 release date may have leaked

Capcom could finally deliver the official reveal of Resident Evil 8 that fans have been clamoring for the next month.

The source of this prediction, as has often been the case with other premature revelations about the franchise, comes from the developer's Ambassador program and, more specifically, an email recently sent to members. Whether or not it's relevant, we don't know, but it's worth noting, nonetheless, that this particular message, as shown below, was only distributed to Gold level Ambassadors and confirms the publisher's intention to make an announcement. next month, June 10.



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to enlarge

Is this a guarantee of Resident Evil 8 be formally announced next month? Not for long, although it is certainly the current favorite. The eighth installment in the series is rumored to not only be in active development, but to point to a release in early 2021. Chris Redfield and Ethan Winters have been repeatedly named by independent sources as returning for the sequel, which is said to be It mainly develops somewhere in rural Europe.

With remakes of Resident Evil 4 and Code: Veronica both implied being in the background compared to the above, it is unlikely that whatever the subject of the mysterious showcase of June is, although a very likely candidate could be Resident Evil Resistance. The multiplayer mode included with all copies of Resident Evil 3 It has continued to receive regular content and support after launch, with new Masterminds and playable characters, including Jill Valentine and Nemesis, which are just a few of the iconic additions.

There is, of course, even the presentation of a whole new project to consider, though assuming that everything we've heard lately is true, we imagine Capcom already has its hands full of existing commitments. Do you think you know what's coming? Sounds off in the usual spot below!