Resident Evil – Code: Veronica is still crazy after all these years

There is a curious pleasure in the shaking of a tonal shock. Consider the Alien prequel movies, for example; in his obsession with knocking down such sad existential wormholes as Why are we here? and where we come from It's easy to forget where we ended up. I wonder what the characters in Prometheus, plunged in their painful darkness, would think when they saw Sigourney Weaver and Winona Ryder squatting on the rubble of a ruined future Paris, as they do at the end of Alien: Resurrection. Probably presumed to be a parallel galaxy, an interstellar anomaly. Also, the Demonic resident series and their separate variety of remakes, which set the tone back, like the wagon on a typewriter, from camp to the grave arena. Do Claire and Chris Redfield, the obedient heroes of the jaw Demonic resident and Resident Evil 2 remakes, do you realize where they are going?

The answer is an island in the South Pacific, the scene of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. Although, it might not be. Recent rumors suggest Capcom may be turning its attention to remaking Resident Evil 4. The news caused many to enter a state of manic excitement, but for some it will have heralded an oversight. What, no second, gloomy crack in Code: Veronica? It must be argued that it is also simply strange be tied to the lowest tone of the remakes. How can you land a game that starts with a helicopter chase and continues only into the clouds from there? On the other hand, it's not like Resident Evil 4 he is hungry for the strange; If you're going to try to pay attention to a game with a villain wearing a tricorn hat, then it will hardly be difficult for you to fight for the eccentricities of Code: Veronica.

But the question is: why do you want to do it? to love Demonic resident is to be an enthusiast of the deranged, and Code: Veronica"Who first came to the Sega Dreamcast, twenty years ago this week – has madness at its core." Its villain, for example, is Alfred Ashford: a British nobleman, dressed in naval red, with a laugh of helium who, in a nod to Norman Bates, dresses as his own twin sister. (If you want to summon the sickly fug of the family bewitched by the murder, who better to get hooked than Hitchcock?) The narrative also has the disorganized and logicless quality of a dream: the way in which the recognizable and the specific are traversed for the absurd. We follow Claire Redfield, as she chases her missing brother to a Paris lab, receives a blow to the head, and wakes up in a prison cell on an island.

After the landlocked setup of the previous games (the areas in and around Raccoon City)Code: Veronica It feels refreshing. At first you think, Oh, an island, that's new! But then it occurs to you: a mansion crowned by an ocean of trees, a police station caught and bathed in waves of flame. These games, in their own way, have always been set on islands. Suddenly you wonder if Claire has woken up or if the haunted content of her head has been rearranged into a new vision of a family hell. Could be Demonic residentThe answer to The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Oddly enough, the strange effect of playing the game, especially at a distance of two decades, is surreal clarity.

The average plot Demonic resident it requires not only the suspension of disbelief but also scrutiny. The first three games were fueled by a tension in movie B and marred by the dimly lit machinations of their villains. The conspiracies of the Umbrella Corporation, which seems to operate with a bio-organic mix of boredom and malice, are covered in such stratified darkness that keeping up the pace can be exhausting, like walking through a muddy lasagna. Compare Code: Veronica, whose stripes are not patrolled by masked mercenaries or elegantly dressed spies, who take orders from crackling walkie-talkies. His narrative, although still full of nonsense and knotted with the usual twists, comes to life with a crazy visual taste that would define, and damn, the next games. When the antagonistic antagonist Albert Wesker raises his head, we are relieved to find it adorned with feline eyes, shining behind his sunglasses. The image perfectly encapsulates the charm of Code: Veronica"Theatrical madness glowing through the darkness."

In fact, without Code: Veronica you can't imagine the style of Resident Evil 4—Ni, it must be said, the sweaty fever of 5 5 and 6 6, at which time we long for a restart of antibiotics. How strange, then, that most of the game is brown and works as usual. It opens in a gray and sprayed barracks, and makes you search the shadows for keys and clues, while avoiding the abruptly awakened dead. Place is the definition of monotonous: all wire fences and dirt roads, concrete walls, and wooden outbuildings. And yet there is something exciting about it. Ask the average player about Code: Veronica and you will meet a shrug, but ask a scholar from the series and you will see his eyes lit up with archaeological joy.

It was the first of Capcom's survival horrors to enter the world of 128 bits. Courtesy of Dreamcast, the previously rendered backgrounds are gone, replaced by fully 3D rendered environments bathed in a new lighting engine. (The improved reissue, titled Code: Veronica XIt is available as part of the PS2 Classics range on PlayStation 4, and I would recommend it over the HD version, available on Xbox One, for its smooth grain turbidity.) The graphics are certainly not to everyone's liking now. The bottoms lack the sumptuous seams of pre-renders, and it may be hard to look at Claire as kindly as she would have in 2000. Her hair is a thick brown lock, tapering into a polygonal ponytail, and her face looks stuck. -in. She walks in a crisp, cattle-driven march, and spins on the spot like a lazy skater. But back then the images were a boast: a promise, made first by Sega, of what was to come. And what remains, even while mixing the graphics, is the additional directorial zeal they allowed.

Notice the camera's panning, cornering, and wide-angle corridors, allowing developers, led by director Hiroki Kato, a protégé of Shinji Mikami, more freedom to play and squeeze suspense. The game retains the "tank controls" that previous games are loved and regretted for, and takes the term with a dash of the literal, practically giving Claire armor. You take much more damage than ever before, and you can dual wield two weapons, flashes of the action-centric approach that would define later games. However, to pierce any sense of empowerment, the number of enemies has been increased and zombies, bloodstained as bright as jam, periodically reappear, keeping you somewhat cheaply alert. Other noteworthy details include a number of small new features: the option to use green herbs at harvest time, if your inventory is crowded, and a checkpoint system, which allows you to retry some sections without loading your last saved.

However, beyond these pieces of furniture, there is a simple proposal, more and more powerful as the years go by: do you miss a particular type of Demonic resident? Do you sink your spirits when you hear that the eighth inning will be the "darkest and scariest" yet? Does part of you groan at the somber mood of the remakes, like a dream you want to wake up from, if only for a while? My advice: do what I did. Spend the weekend celebrating a dark and distant patch from the show's past, which we'll never see again.