Resident Evil Nintendo Switch Sale Is The Perfect Time To Start Series

Nintendo and Capcom have marked a series of classic Resident Evil games on Switch eShop, making it cheap and easy to get into the series.

Capcom is conducting a big sale for Demonic resident games in the Nintendo Switch eShop, providing a good opportunity for newcomers to enter the series. Many of the main line Demonic resident The titles have been transferred to the Switch, with a few notable exceptions, so there are plenty of options to take.

Nintendo has been actively adding as many games as possible to the Switch library in recent years, in stark contrast to the company's previously restrictive policies that limited the types of games allowed on its consoles. Now there are seven different Demonic resident games available on the portable hybrid, as well as multiple collections that group certain titles. However, the Switch simply isn't powerful enough to support the latest inputs. The highly praised remake of Resident Evil 2 It hasn't been released on Switch in any way, and it wasn't this year either. Resident Evil 3. Capcom made an ill-conceived attempt to put Resident Evil 7 on Switch with its "Cloud Version", which streamed the game over Wi-Fi and barely worked outside of Japan.

Still, for those looking to play some of the classics Demonic resident games on the go, the Switch is the ideal way to do it. The latest sale on Nintendo Switch eShop offers great discounts of up to 57% off on the Demonic resident Serie. The offers are valid at the time of writing and will last until June 16. Resident Evil 4 it's the highlight of the group, and it's widely believed to be the next Capcom game to get a remake. Here is a breakdown of each game and their respective prices:

Demonic resident – $ 12.89 (was $ 29.99)

Resident Evil 0 – $ 12.89 (was $ 29.99)

Resident Evil 4 – $ 14.99 (was $ 29.99)

Bad resident 5 – $ 14.99 (was $ 29.99)

resident Evil 6 – $ 14.99 (was $ 29.99)

The sale only discounts the individual games, and not the Resident Evil Origins Collection wave Resident Evil Triple Pack, what includes Resident Evil 0 and one and Resident Evil 4, 5 5and 6 6, respectively. Revelations of the evil residence and Revelations 2 are not marked either, nor the Collection of revelations that unites them both together. It's not clear why that's the case, but it hardly seems like it's a five-cent gamble for players, since everything on offer is at least half price.

This is a relatively inexpensive way for new players to get started with the series that popularized the survival horror genre, which is experiencing a sudden revival right now. The Switch also allows former fans to experience their favorites in a convenient and accessible format, while retaining their classic styles and limitations. Unfortunately, though, it seems like Switch owners will have to find another console if they want to continue the series if the ports of the newer games never show up. More and more leaks have suggested that Resident Evil 8 It will be a cross-generation game, making it even less likely to be on Switch. By all accounts, players won't have to wait long to find out that that's true (or not).

