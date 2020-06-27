Residents are asked to quarantine after 85 people who visited a Michigan bar receive Covid-19

That number is higher than the 34 reported Wednesday and is expected to increase, Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail told CNN.

The Health Department is asking customers who visited Harper & # 39; s Restaurant & Brew Pub between June 12 and 20 to quarantine, and to report the Covid-19 cases, the department said in a statement. .

"Given the number of cases in this outbreak, we consider it to be a higher risk exposure than a typical visit to a restaurant or bar," Vail said. "There are likely to be more Covid-19 infected people yet to be identified."

The bar followed employee safety guidelines, capacity guidelines and the space between tables, according to the statement.