Residents help graduate medical students on Twitter

May 16, 2020: The news about Coronavirus is not just pessimism. On social media this week, residents lent a helping hand to graduate medical students, a nurse got engaged while battling the virus on the night shift, and expectant parents were welcome to some delivery rooms in the UK.

Twitter gives a scoop on residences

Choosing where to spend your residency years is a difficult decision for new doctors, even in the best of times. If COVID-19 is taken into account and the impossibility of visiting institutions or interviewing in person, it has become almost impossible. A continuous Twitter thread between residents and potential applicants aims to help.

"Let's make a thread with residents of different programs willing to answer questions and give an idea about the program / city. If a resident wants to help #MedStudents answer and RT," emergency medicine resident Walid Malki, MD tweeted.

If your rising MS4 enters emergency #Medicine 1) I can't imagine rn stress levels, waiting rotations, interview season in limbo, delayed board exams 2) I am here to help you if need to vent, have Qs / concerns (DM me!) 3) let's take your "interview trail" to # MedStudentTwitter— Wandering_ER | (@wandering_er) May 9, 2020

Dozens of residents have already done so, offering helpful advice and answering questions from insider-hungry medical students about the residency programs they are considering. Per Maki's instructions, residents provide general information plus details about the city and current residents of the program. They also invite students to send them a direct message if they want to start a dialogue or ask more specific questions.

Graduate medical students seem to appreciate the effort.

"Increased MS4 looking forward to entering EM here. Thank you for doing this …" a grateful student tweeted.

Nurses Get Involved Amid COVID-19

Registered nurse Jason Heimes asked the certified nurse assistant Ashley Jensen the question in the break room at Omaha Methodist Hospital in the middle of her 12-hour night shift.

Heimes works directly with COVID-19 patients in the North Tower Progressive Care Unit and Jensen is assigned to the Short Stay Unit on the fifth floor of the South Tower, according to a post on the hospital's Facebook page, which He received over 300 likes. After a group of coworkers distracted Jensen for a moment, he turned to find Heimes on one knee, ring in hand, asking him to marry him, the Omaha Herald reported.

The post was certainly popular with fans of the page who flooded the comments with congratulations on the happy couple.

"If we can overcome this together and share those anxieties together during the pandemic," Jensen said, "we can overcome anything."

Dads are back in some of the UK NICUs

"The dads are back! After a LOT of discussion and negotiation we are excited to see the dads in our neonatal unit! We were 1 visitor, which meant a bad time for both parents … everyone felt better! "Liz McKechnie, MD, an NHS neonatologist from England Leeds, tweeted in the West Yorkshire region of the country.

Dads are back! After a LOT of discussion and negotiation, we are excited to see the parents in our neonatal unit! We were 1 visitor, which was a very difficult time for both parents … everyone feels better! – Liz McKechnie (@Liz_McKechnie) May 10, 2020

Although Twitter users were quick to point out that the parents of newborns are not "visitors," no one disagreed with the good news that parents can once again share the birth of their children. And the news follows a report by Medscape Medical News earlier this week that the UK has implemented its tentative first steps to ease the blockage of the coronavirus.

Expectant mothers in the UK, especially black, Asian and ethnic minorities, have been considered at high risk for coronavirus infection, which is what led to the decrease in the number of people allowed in workrooms. Other countries have also imposed similar restrictions. Germany, for example, banned parents for a time. Estonia did the same. Some New York City hospitals attempted to restrict parental admission during delivery, but the state health department stepped in and required hospitals to allow a support person in labor and delivery settings.

