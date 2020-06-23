Residents near Seattle's CHOP ask why it took the city so long to move to break the protest

Residents living near Seattle's "police-free" zone called CHOP ["Capitol Hill Organized Protest"] expressed relief Monday after Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that city officials are working to end the protest after two recent shootings, including one that was fatal.

But despite the mayor's decision to act, some residents living in the area criticized the city's leadership for taking so long to act.

"It was doomed to happen from day one," Matthew Ploszaj, who lives nearby, told KOMO News. "No one wanted to say it, but I'm surprised it didn't happen sooner. It should have ended when the Auto Tender broke down and the mob fell and broke its fence. It didn't have to come to this."

Durkan said violence distracts the changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters who oppose racial inequity and police brutality. She said at a press conference that the city is working with the community to end CHOP and that the police would soon move to a compound they had largely abandoned in the area.

The mayor did not give an immediate timeline to clear the occupation, but said "additional steps" would be examined if people do not leave voluntarily. With dozens of people camping in a park in the protest zone, Durkan said peaceful protests could continue, but that the nightly disorder should stop.

"The cumulative impacts of the meetings and protests and the nightlife and violence have led to increasingly difficult circumstances for our businesses and residents," said Durkan. "The impacts have increased and the security has decreased."

City leaders have faced mounting criticism, including from President Trump, over the protest zone amid reports of violence within the area and how police can respond to such incidents. Police were unable to enter the area. The dismantling of the CHOP followed the death of a 19-year-old man in a Saturday shooting in which another person was injured. On Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm at the edge of the area.

Protesters within CHOP have been mostly peaceful, handing out free food and playing music, but a more dangerous atmosphere has become apparent at night.

"There shouldn't be a place in Seattle that the Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Police Department can't go," Durkan said.

On Monday, some CHOP members called for changes in the area due to the violence. In an open letter to organizers, a group of 25 activists and volunteers asked leaders to set up a safe use area on the outskirts of the area, create different signs encouraging people who are intoxicated to stay away and implement a touch. curfew to avoid destructive behaviors at night. .

"We would like to recognize that no organization, protest or revolution is perfect," the group wrote. "We all must be willing to collectively learn and react quickly to the mistakes made within our movement. We don't want to see what started with the intention of lifting the destroyed BLM message before all of us."

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best reportedly said: "It is not about politics, and I am not a politician. This is a life and death debate. So we need a plan … I can't wait, not a second longer, and see another black man, or someone really, die on our streets as people aggressively thwart the efforts of the police and other first responders to rescue them. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.