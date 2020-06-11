Residents of New York's smallest apartments share their decorating secrets.

Look through any shelter magazine and you'll see palatial pillows filled with custom furniture and expensive artwork. But many New Yorkers barely have room for a sofa and a dining table.

That is precisely why design site Apartment Therapy hosts a competition almost every year that features small spaces that are also stylish. "We get more emails from readers asking us to bring back the Small / Cool Contest than anything else combined," Apartment Therapy editor-in-chief Laura Schocker tells The Post.

However, the coronavirus added an entirely new wrinkle. "We planned this contest before we were all trapped at home," says Schocker. "So it was exciting to see how creative people were with their spaces."

We chatted with some of the New York City finalists to find out how the less than 300 square foot apartments were made habitable during the closing.

Kim White, Bedford-Stuyvesant | 296 square feet

White has managed to make the large items fit perfectly in his cozy studio, which he rented after a split two years ago.

"I needed the space to be safe, calm and calm," says White, a thirty-something makeup artist. "But I also wanted it to be a reflection of who I am as a single person."

The hobbyist designer uses a brass trunk as a coffee table and turns a closet into a home office. She bought a towering three-arched mirror for $ 250 from the Facebook Marketplace that dominates the wall behind the sofa.

"I am not a great trinket person," White said. "I'm a great earring, big hair, a great little girl of everything. So having a big piece didn't scare me at all."

The sofa is a folding bed, the coffee table hides small items, and the banquet is filled with hidden storage. Her Murphy-style bed folds into the wall opposite the sofa.

"I have enough space to store my gym equipment, work supplies, nail polish, etc.," explains White. "So I don't have to be out in the open."

And her sleek tufted banquet in front of the couch is actually a DIY trick with an Ikea Besta storage unit and Brady Tolbert's tutorial for a tufted headboard. It only took some basic supplies like wood, foam and cloth.

However, White's biggest DIY project has to be the self-installed washer and dryer in the unit. "Because I was trapped inside during the pandemic, I gave myself a project to feel fulfilled," says White. “I fixed a 16-inch washer and dryer that holds about a 10-pound load in my bathroom window. It helped me keep my sanity. "

Read more about White's excavations at Apartment Therapy.

KC Cibran, Upper East Side | 280 square feet

A Miami native, Cibran, 26, wanted to create a tropical getaway on her fourth floor, and she used just about every DIY trick to make this happen.

"I didn't have a big budget," says Cibran, an executive assistant. "So my goal was to get as much as I could second-hand, for sale or reuse."

The gallery wall above the TV, for example, is made up of postcards, tiles, records, and old birthday cards, while baskets and boxes used as storage were found in thrift stores. "One of my favorite pieces has to be the kitchen towel my aunt bought in the 1960s during the women's rights movement," says Cibran. "I framed it and turned it into art."

Cibran has followed leads from a popular Instagram account, Stooping NYC, to pick up items others have discarded, such as a wicker chair in a corner with a window. "I found this beautiful chair on the street, I dragged it home and added new cushions," says Cibran. "It took effort, but it was free."

She wasted an article. "I had been looking at an All Modern Edison light bulb for years and finally got it," says Cibran, who placed it between his bed and the window. "It heated up the whole room and it's definitely one of my favorite purchases."

And although the living space has come together quickly in the short five months he has lived there; It was the kitchen that posed the most difficult problem. "It was so bland," adds Cibran. "I wanted to create a kitchen where I enjoyed cooking."

A small silver lining to the coronavirus blockade was that it provided the perfect opportunity to tackle the project. She used peel-and-stick tiles to make a fake splash guard. He then removed the cabinet doors to create an open-concept kitchen and selected the shelves with inserts, boxes, and baskets from Ikea. "I was terrified of doing it," says Cibran. “But it was an easy way to bring a lot of style into a space. Also, the inserts added more storage. "

Read more about Cibran's digs on apartment therapy. (Readers voted it No. 1 in the "small" category.)

Jenna Bissonnette, Park Slope | 250 square feet

After living in a renovated three-bedroom apartment in Stuy Town for 10 years with roommates, the creative agency's senior vice president was ready for a room of her own. Then Bissonnette, 32, found a first-floor studio in a Brooklyn brownstone and worked to instill a summery vibe in classical architecture.

"I wanted it to feel like a luxury resort lobby on an island," says Bissonnette. "I am from Rhode Island and spent a lot of time on Cape Cod, so my style is influenced by the beach and the water."

To achieve that look, the tenant highlighted the bay window by placing his bed in front of it. He added old maps he found in the Brooklyn Flea. Prints of palm trees, woven baskets from a small Cape Cod store, and mixed woods give the apartment a cabin feel. The space is also anchored with a custom Sloan sofa from direct consumer company Interior Define that cost $ 1,800.

It was worth the investment. "(The sofa) is clean and timeless, so it works with everything in the apartment," says Bissonnette.

But it is Target's rattan bar cabinet at the entrance that catches the most attention. "People assume it is vintage," she says. "That's the first thing everyone comments." (Bissonnette's brown is currently out of stock, but a similar style is available in black for $ 229.99.)

In fact, the ocean lover relied heavily on wallet-accepting stores like CostPlus World Market, HomeGoods, and thrift stores.

Your favorite budget trick? "Instead of spending money on expensive framed art prints, I used Ikea frames and paid for the downloads on Etsy," he reveals. "I probably saved hundreds and hundreds of dollars."

Read more about Bissonnette's digs on apartment therapy.

Kat Banzon, Upper West Side | 250 square feet

It was his biggest (and greenest) investment in home décor that saved Banzon's sanity as he faced the coronavirus outbreak in Manhattan.

"I spent more money on plants than anything else in my department," says Banzon, a thirty-five-year-old man who worked in communications at New York University law school. "It really helped create an oasis."

Although his collection started with just a spider plant, the yogi accumulated extra foliage for five years, and now almost every corner of the 250-square-foot pad is covered, including the bathroom and kitchen. But, unbelievably, it doesn't feel overwhelming – there's a dynamic mix of tropical and urban elements.

"I grew up in the Philippines, and a lot of our furniture looked like a beach house," says Banzon. "Then (the decoration) brings me back to my childhood."

The centerpiece of the space is the $ 128 Pari rattan chair from Anthropologie. Then Banzon added sofa cushions to make it comfortable to work from. "It was definitely a wasteful purchase, and it was a lot to carry five flights of steps," she says. "But it's perfect for my makeshift office by the window." Banzon uses a tray and is placed as a desk.

However, her favorite multifunctional item is the IKEA Forhoja Birch Kitchen Cart, which retails for $ 109. "That kitchen island is an extension for food preparation, and serves as a dining table and is sometimes my desk standing up, "says Banzon. “It also has additional storage. It's about finding creative ways to make things fit. "

Read more about Banzon's excavations at Apartment Therapy.