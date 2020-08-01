Residents smoke when expensive New York restaurant outpaces Central Park South sidewalk

One of the most expensive restaurants in the city takes up too much sidewalk space and exposes pedestrians to open-air diners in Central Park South, local residents charge.

Marea, a Michelin-starred Italian seafood restaurant overlooking Central Park, has also installed six outdoor tables in an adjacent courtyard, a space for which the chic restaurant has yet to apply for a liquor license, a state official said to The Post.

Restaurants that expand their outdoor seating area in adjacent areas to comply with pandemic eating rules have five days to submit space diagrams to the State Liquor Authority for approval.

On the sidewalk, the 11 Marea tables are placed under a scaffold "effectively cutting the sidewalk in half," a Central Park South resident said in a July 16 letter to restaurant management and viewed by The Post. .

"It turns the public road into a narrow passageway that has forced pedestrians to bypass the waiters, to get out from under the scaffolding into a narrow strip along the sidewalk or into the street (at a bus stop)," said the writer. of the letter. "There is hardly room for two pedestrians to walk in opposite directions to cross each other and all of this, while much less than 6 feet separate anyone, let alone unmasked patrons of the restaurant."

Last week, The Post observed sidewalk pedestrians turning sideways as they faced other pedestrians along the narrow stretch in front of the restaurant at 240 Central Park South, as diners ate unmasked at sidewalk tables.









"I understand the need to open restaurants and I fully support it, but this is totally unacceptable," said a pedestrian who did not want to be named and who walks by the restaurant every day. "It is really outrageous that many of the older residents who live here now have to cross the street to be 6 feet away from diners who don't wear masks." If you're trying to walk around the restaurant, you're just inches from them. "

A Marea spokeswoman, where a plate of fusilli stewed octopus with wine and bone marrow costs $ 38 and a glass of Barolo Riserva from Italy costs $ 260, said the restaurant has strictly adhered to the city's Department of Transportation regulations. on "adequate space and appropriate security protocols". DOT monitors temporary cookouts that have been spilled on city streets and sidewalks during the coronavirus crisis.

But the famous restaurant wouldn't say if it has a liquor license for its patio.

"The patio space has, for many years, been part of the restaurant's design, but it was not until this recent unprecedented time that we chose to use the space to safely serve our customers," said Kaitlin Oks, director of brands and Altamarea Group communication.