Respected Milwaukee community figure, supporter of Trump and Black Lives Matter, shot to death in front of his own store

A homicide victim in Milwaukee has been identified as a well-liked member of the city's black community who supported Black Lives Matter and President Trump.

Bernell Trammell, 60, was shot dead Thursday afternoon in front of a store with posters in the window supporting Trump's re-election. According to reports. He ran a small business from the store.

A makeshift monument grew in size at the location where he was killed, according to Fox 6 Milwaukee.

"The boy was full of love," said Dick Nelson, according to the station.

His last known conversation was with a blogger the morning of the shooting.

The conversation with Adebisi Agoro took place when Trammell was holding a sign saying "Wisconsin Vote Donald Trump 2020," the station reported.

"He is just a figure of the community," Agoro told the station. "I respected him just because he had a job … He has his opinion on why he feels that way; and I'm not going to hit him."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel quoted Reggie Moore, director of the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention, as saying that he was recently involved in a dispute between Trammell and a young man.

Moore thought the incident was related to a Trump sign that Trammell was carrying, the newspaper reported.

"He's an old black man who didn't deserve to die like he did," said Moore.

Milwaukee police don't have much information, or reason, Fox 6 reported.

That did not stop Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, from raising the possibility that the shooting could be politically motivated.

He called federal prosecutors in Milwaukee to investigate in a statement.

"No American should fear for their personal safety because of where they live or their political affiliation," said Hitt.