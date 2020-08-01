Restart of ABC & # 39; Supermarket Sweep & # 39; starring Leslie Jones Back in production, groceries will go to LA Food Bank

Supermarket sweep it's back in the shopping halls.

Deadline understands that the ABC reboot of the classic game show starring SNL alum Leslie Jones is now back in production. It becomes the latest high-profile unscripted entertainment series to resume filming after the close of production for COVID-19.

The shooting began Friday in California with rigorous health and safety protocols established by producer Fremantle. The show is being filmed with a minimal crew and no audience.

It adheres to all industry and union production guidelines, as well as state and local requirements, and as you can imagine, the crew will wear PPE gear, masks, and take their temperatures regularly.

One positive note from the resumption of production is that all of the groceries and grocery items you will see on screen, a program essentially filmed on a supermarket mockup, will be donated to various charities, including Los Angeles. Regional Food Bank.

There is currently no confirmed air date for the show, which is one of ABC's new unscripted properties, but it is slated to premiere on the fall calendar of the Disney-owned network. In May, it was delivered at 8 p.m. Sunday night slot in the middle America's Funniest Home Videos and Who wants to be a millionaire?

The reboot was powered by Jones, a huge fan of the show, which aired previously on ABC between 1965-1967, on Lifetime between 1990-1995, and on Pax between 1999-2003. She said she had tried the show years ago and that after being rejected she had to take matters into her own hands.

Supermarket sweep, created by Al Howard, follows three teams of two as they fight using their grocery shopping skills and merchandise knowledge to win great cash prizes. It is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jones, Hunter Seidman, Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter, and Wes Kauble.

Supermarket sweep is ABC's latest unscripted show to resume production. Earlier this month, Card sharks, in front of Community Star Joel McHale filmed again at CBS Studios Radford in Studio City, while Deadline revealed that Shark tank Headed to Las Vegas to resume production.

