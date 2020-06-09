Restarting the PGA Tour will feel like a big deal even without Tiger Woods

FORT WORTH, Texas – You have to search hard to find any portion of the good that has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some companies prospered because of the crisis because they offered things we needed.

In the case of golf, specifically the PGA Tour, the first four events that are part of the reboot will enjoy some of the most star-studded courses in their respective stories over the next month.

That begins with this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club, where the world's top five ranked players and eight of the top 10 will play starting Thursday's first round.

If you've missed golf for the past three months while suspended, and all other sports, due to the pandemic, you don't want to miss this week's Charles Schwab Challenge.

It may be a bit insulting to say, but Colonial and next week's tournament, the RBC Heritage and the Rocket Mortgage Championship, which is only in its second year of existence, have been recent on the Tour schedule. The best players generally skip them.

RBC always comes the week after the Masters, making it a tough draw for the stars.

The Travelers Championship, which ranks third in this new calendar, is usually played the week after the grueling US Open. USA And, until a few years ago, it was an event ignored by the stars.

However, not this year. The four events will have their respective participation of the best in the game.

It seems that most of the world's best players are just as hungry to return to completion as we are to see them compete for the first time since the sport closed after the inaugural round of The Players Championship on March 12.

Rory McIlroy, number one in the ranking, will be preparing it this week, as well as Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson.

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, and many other stars are on the field.

The biggest name missing is the biggest name in the game: Tiger Woods. It is unknown if he will play any of the first four events before playing Memorial next month, a staple on his schedule.

Charles Schwab tournament director Michael Tothe had hoped Woods could play Colonial and said, "We would love to have Tiger, but even without him we will have our best course."

Tournament directors for the other three non-spectator events share a similar sentiment. They would love to have Woods, but their fields are strong without him and the television audience may not be as affected by his presence in one way or another because there seem to be a lot of eyes in tournaments anyway.

Other than Woods, the only big names not on the field this week are some of the non-American players like Tommy Fleetwood, due to current COVID-19 rules that require anyone to come to the US. USA 14 days. Australian Adam Scott will also skip the early events.

However, not many people are skipping them, like McIlroy and Koepka and Day, other big names planning to play RBC Heritage next week at Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

McIlroy, Thomas and several other great hitters lead the Travelers in two weeks outside of Hartford, Connecticut.

The last of the first four, the Rocket Mortgage Championship in Detroit, also awaits a robust field.

The pandemic's forced pause has players hungry for competition.

The only golf we've seen play since mid-March have been the two relief events for the relief of COVID-19: the shooting with McIlroy, Johnson, Fowler and Matthew Wolff in Seminole and the Medalist match between Woods and Peyton Manning and Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The match at Medalist earned record television ratings, giving you an idea of ​​the thirst golf and sports fans have to see live right now.

This week has the feeling and anticipation of a start to the season. Neither the NBA, NHL, or MLB have started again. Finally, golf gives us something to look forward to.