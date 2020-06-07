Restaurant owners urge second round of PPP funding: "It will go a long way"

Get all the latest news about coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Among a panel of business owners on "Fox & Friends Weekend," a restaurant business owner said restaurants are in a position to reopen.

"[New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu] gave us the go-ahead to reopen for indoor meals starting June 15 at 50 percent capacity and we desperately need it," said the owner of Great NH Restaurants. Inc., Tom Boucher, to "Fox & Friends Weekend" along with two other restaurant owners.

Boucher said he "hopes his business can recover" and that there should be a second round of financing from the Paycheck Protection Program. Boucher noted that there are more than $ 100 billion of unused PPP leftovers that should be allocated to first-round recipients.

“We took the first round of PPP very early, knowing that it was going to end and it was. As of today we don't have that money and it's still not open for eating indoors, "said Boucher.

Another business owner on the panel, Greg Gatto, the owner of the BurgerFi franchise, also said that the second round of PPP funding "will go a long way" in helping restaurants recover.

"We are at 50 percent capacity, however I can only open my restaurant at 25 percent at this time because we still have to maintain the six foot social distance and we want to do our part for the community," Gatto said.

Gatto went on to say, "I can't put 50 percent of the people inside my dining room right now and keep that."

Gatto said fast food restaurants will probably recover faster than good food.

Snowshack owner Kelli Snow said that the PPP was very important because the restaurant could not have opened without it or maintained its employees.

"We cut our staff less than half, which is difficult," Snow said.

Snow went on to say: “Communities are having a hard time spending money because they have been trying to survive. So taking them out to spend money will also take time. "

Snow recommended that a "tax relief" would help companies recover.

"All companies, especially small businesses trying to put their feet under them again, to give them three to six months of tax relief, and not having to pay taxes, would help a lot," Snow concluded.

Meanwhile, President Trump said Friday that the White House will announce tax incentives for restaurants and parts of the entertainment industry, hit by the coronavirus pandemic and related economic blockade "soon."