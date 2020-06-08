Retired Navy captain apologizes after broadcasting racial slurs live

A retired captain of the US Navy. USA He resigned from the Alumni Association of the US Naval Academy. USA After they heard him utter racial slurs during a conversation with his wife who accidentally lived on Facebook, according to a report.

Scott Bethmann and his wife Nancy were apparently discussing the Black Lives Matter movement while watching television, when the couple started using derogatory language and Bethmann mentioned the N word, News4Jax reported.

He and his wife appear to be discussing how some major companies have issued statements denouncing racism, according to the news outlet, which obtained a copy of the recording.

"We support. We support. Each and every company has spread the word," Bethmann is heard to say, News4Jax reported. "I received an email about how we are supporting and we need to fix this problem. For you."

It also says, "The whites m —- f —- s can't say anything. That's the point we're making here, Nancy."

Bethmann's wife is heard saying: "F—– Asians in China who love to steal all our intellectual property," according to the outlet.

The 30-minute video is apparently cut short when Bethmann begins reading comments on her phone.

"Somehow I clicked on some live event," he says. "What are you talking about?"

Bethmann's Facebook page was removed on Saturday.

A family spokesman released a statement saying: “There are no words that can adequately express how mortified and apologetic my wife and I are for the callous things we said were captured on social media.

“There is never a time when it is appropriate to use derogatory terms when speaking of our neighbor. I know an apology from us sounds hollow to many ears in our community, especially in today's environment, ”continues Bethmann.

“We intend to use this experience as an opportunity to grow, listen, learn and reflect. We deeply regret the impact our actions have had on the Naval Academy, my service colleagues and women, our former colleagues, friends, family and the community at large. "

The Jacksonville chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association confirmed that Bethmann, who served as chapter treasurer and national administrator, has resigned.

"The nature of those comments is not consistent with our mission of voluntary leadership at our Jacksonville Chapter of the Alumni Association of the United States Naval Academy, the National Alumni Association, and does not represent the leadership values ​​of our Naval Academy or the United States Navy. " Alumni Association said in a Facebook post.

"To echo the words of the Superintendent, Vice Admiral Sean S Buck, honor, courage and commitment, and the mission of the United States Naval Academy. Nowhere is discrimination tolerated in any of those values, "he added.