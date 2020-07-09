Retired US General James Grazioplene pleads guilty to sexually abusing his daughter

Her daughter Jennifer Elmore turned 49 on Wednesday.

Grazioplene pleaded guilty in a circuit court in Prince William County, Virginia, to aggravated sexual assault. He has been in jail for approximately 18 months. He was expected to be released Wednesday and will serve 20 years of probation, according to Elmore's attorney, Ryan Guilds.

"It is a reflection of the fact that Jennifer cares more about truth than punishment," Guilds said in a text message to CNN.

It is the culmination of a five-year legal saga, during which Grazioplene repeatedly proclaimed his innocence. Grazioplene's attorney declined to comment to CNN on Wednesday.

Elmore first informed Army officers in 2015 that her father had repeatedly abused and raped her during her childhood. The military launched an investigation and found enough evidence, even 30 years later, to advance to a trial in 2017. Two weeks before the trial began, as Elmore sat in a courtroom preparing with prosecutors to testify, the top The military appeals court challenged three decades prior and found that there was a five-year statute of limitations on sexual assault in the military, if the assault occurred before 2006. The United States Supreme Court accepted an appeal from the Department of Justice to review that decision.

Elmore's case was later dismissed from the military court.

Elmore then lobbied for the case to continue in the Virginia community, where there is no statute of limitations for a felony.

Limited in scope to crimes within Virginia, a grand jury in Prince William County charged Grazioplene with three specs, each of rape, incest, and indecent liberties after a four-month investigation.

Grazioplene pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault.

Those in the courtroom on Wednesday were socially estranged due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Grazioplene and Elmore were present. Also in attendance were Ann Marie Grazioplene, Elmore's mother and the wife of the retired major general, and three of Elmore's five children.

Those in the room wore masks, but Elmore was allowed to lower his own while answering the prosecutor's questions.

"At age 3, he took me to my dark and dirty grandma's basement and put me in the washing machine and was pleased to be bothering me," Elmore said, according to a copy of the victim impact statement provided by Guilds. .

"At age 8, he bought me a piano and insisted on taking me to piano lessons, all in order to park and take the sick pleasures I so badly wanted. The same horrors occurred when I regularly insisted on bathing. It took me to college to be able to use a bar of soap, "he added.

"He stripped me of my dignity, my innocence, my courage, my childhood and my voice. All the things a father is supposed to protect at the expense of his own life. I will spend a life recovering the shattered pieces Left behind."

Elmore said her father looked down at her hands when she stepped onto the dais, not meeting her eyes.

"Today was a victory," Elmore told CNN. "But I am extraordinarily sad. What I feel now is like an orphan."

Evidence gathered by the Army included letters written by Elmore's mother during the 1980s, detailing abuses. CNN obtained copies of those letters.

"I was playing housewife all the time," wrote Ann Marie Grazioplene to a family member in 1986, "she was taking perverted liberties with my son."

In another letter, she wrote, "Jim has … tried to sexually abuse Jennifer. He was sleeping, thank goodness, and I caught him before he started."

The Grazioplenes are still married today.

On Wednesday in the courtroom, after the guilty plea was accepted, Elmore said her mother stepped out into the hallway and said, "Jennifer, happy birthday. I love you."