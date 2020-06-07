Retired Utah Marine on call, kneels to show support for Black Lives Matter movement

A retired Marine, dressed in full uniform, was left alone in a one-man protest outside the Utah State Capitol on Friday to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd.

Retired Marine Todd Winn of Lehi stood up and also knelt as he protested silently for about three hours outside the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday morning. He had a piece of black tape in his mouth that said, "I can't breathe."

That phrase first uttered by Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in New York in 2014 after being in police custody, galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement and Floyd repeated it before dying in police custody on May 25.

Winn, a two-time Purple Heart recipient, also had a sign that read: “Justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Countless others. Liability for failed TTPs, E for abuse. "

Tactics, Techniques and Procedures, or TTP, is a military term for various policies, including when to use force appropriately.

"He has been very angry and appalled at the injustices that have been occurring," Winn's girlfriend Katie Steck told KSL.com while her boyfriend remained silent. "Seeing a lot of things that have happened, that is not the type of America that he wants. That is not what he wants to represent."

Steck said her boyfriend chose to protest quietly and in uniform, hoping to get his message about police brutality out to some Americans more angry at the destruction seen over the past two weeks.

Winn was medically released from the Marines after suffering a traumatic brain injury caused by roadside bombs when he served in Iraq in 2005, Steck told KSL.

Floyd, another unarmed black man, died in police custody after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee against his neck for nearly nine minutes. The video taped by a viewer sparked peaceful protests across the country demanding an end to police brutality and racial injustice, as well as nighttime riots, looting, and sometimes violent clashes with the police.

By Friday afternoon, a large crowd of protesters lined up in front of the Utah State Capitol after the Salt Lake City Police Department released body camera footage showing a shooting involving an officer over the weekend. Memorial Day weekend.

Bernardo Palacios-Carbaja, 22, was shot dead while fleeing officers during a foot chase around 2 a.m. on May 23 in Salt Lake City. The images showed Palacios-Carbaja picked up what police say was a weapon before officers fired at least 20 shots at him, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, protesters in Louisville, Kentucky celebrated what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday on Friday.

Taylor was shot eight times by plainclothes police officers driving an "untouched" drug trafficking order in the middle of the night at his apartment on March 13. Her boyfriend, who said she thought a robbery was occurring, shot the officers, and Taylor was hit by her fire back.

No drugs were found during the raid, and the three white officers involved remain in the force but have been placed on administrative reassignment pending an investigation, Al Jazeera reported.