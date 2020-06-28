Rev. Billy Cerveny: A sermon during the coronavirus pandemic: God did not create us to be alone

My family has been out of town for five days. Like most men with young children, he expected to spend time alone, with mental images from late night poker games. Also, like most men, being alone this time only reduces us to our most primitive and neglected form.

By the second day, all meals were served to me through a car window. On the third day he saw the same shirt as the second day.

On the fourth day I found myself talking to the dog and on the fifth day with myself. Fortunately, I will be joining my family this week before putting my footprint on a volleyball and naming it.

REV. BILLY CERVENY: A SERMON OF HOPE AS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC CONTINUES AND CHURCHES REMAIN EMPTY

Loneliness affects us deeply and, if it is not controlled, it is toxic. Cigna launched a study in January that found that three out of five Americans report feeling unknown and having no real relationships. Please note that these are pre-pandemic numbers.

Chronically lonely people are 29 percent more likely to develop heart disease, 32 percent more likely to have a stroke, and are more prone to mental disorders and cognitive decline (especially in older people). There is a reason for this.

Do you know that the only thing in the creation story that God said was not good? The loneliness of man (Gen 2:18). This is not God confessing humanity's design flaw. Yes, I was speaking for the purpose of marriage, but I was highlighting our most basic God-given need: relationships. We were created to be alone.

Being alone does not simply mean having a spouse, golf buddies, or even a small group in church. Those may be good things, but their enduring value is when they put us on a path to being fully seen, known, and of relational consequence to another (Genesis 2:25, Galatians 6: 2). One of the great tyrannies of sin is that it brings poisonous shame and makes us fight this reality.

The first thing Adam and Eve did when sin entered the world was to dive into the trees to hide from God (Genesis 3: 7-8). They did not do this because they had done something wrong. They did this because they thought they were wrong (Gen 3:10).

Adam and Eve were naked, exposed, and believed that if God saw who they really were, their most fundamental fear would come true: He would reject them and they would be alone. The irony is that Adam and Eve were creating the same isolation they were trying to avoid by diving into the trees. We have dipped into the trees ever since.

We all believe that, on a basic level, people would reject us if they saw what and how we really are. So we hide in the woods of our own bravado, Instagram selfies, and dating app profiles. Like Adam, we only end up creating the isolation we are trying to avoid. Fortunately, God made women and men for the purpose of persecuting them.

While the first thing Adam and Eve could have done was hide, the first thing God did was get them out of there (Genesis 3: 9). He did not do this to spread the consequences (although there were many). He did it so that they would meet the reality of his love and tell them that one day he would solve the problem through a mysterious Savior (Genesis 3:15).

Then, in a profound act of tenderness, God made clothes for Adam and Eve from animal skins (Genesis 3:21).

Jesus was the promised Savior and did not become a man to scold us for hiding in the trees (Jn 3:17). He became a man to enter them with us and all the unpleasant things that we stored there (Jn 1:14).

Jesus did this so that we would know that we are fully seen, loved, and alone (1 Cor 13:12). Also, to be able to dress once more, but not with animal skins. By his cross and resurrection he clothes us with his justice and we can never take it away (Rom 3:22, 11:29). He did all of this within our self-built forests in order to get us out of them.

If the grace of a God who finds us in our hypocrisies, failures and cured photos teaches us anything, it is that we no longer have anything to hide. We may be messy, but we are loved and free to bring the battered truth of ourselves to God, to others, and even to ourselves (which is often the most difficult thing to do).

This gives us a compassionate eye to see others isolated in the trees and a heart free enough to run after them. During this time marked by so much loneliness, let us live the life of Christ persecuting the lost in isolation.

