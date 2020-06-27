Rev. Samuel Rodriguez: Racism and Justice – Parents, here we show you how to teach children to make a difference.

Since the murder of George Floyd, a black man killed while in the custody of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, images of protests, violent riots, and deadly shootings have dominated our news and social media.

While this may not be the first time that many of us have seen such graphic content, it may be the first time that our children are exposed to it. Depending on their age, some of them may not yet fully understand the context of these events or the history of racism in the United States.

As parents, it is our responsibility not only to help them understand what is happening in our nation, but also to teach them that we are children of God and equal in His eyes, and that because of that racial prejudice it is wrong and immoral.

Here are three practical ways to help your children understand what is happening in the United States:

Talk about racism

One of a father's responsibilities is to talk to his children about difficult things. This includes addressing racism.

Parents cannot be shy when it comes to explaining to their children what racism is, why it exists, and why it is a sin. We must speak openly about the tragic history of slavery and oppression of Native Americans and people of color in our nation.

Even more important and difficult, we need to recognize our own prejudices and prejudices, confess when we fall short and repent of our shortcomings in front of our children. Teaching our children to recognize their mistakes is one of the best gifts we can give them.

Most importantly, we must teach them that all human life is valuable, regardless of race, age, ethnicity, or socioeconomic level. Genesis 1:27 says, "So God created humanity in his own image, in the image of God created he them" (NIV).

We have to recognize and celebrate the uniqueness of different ethnic groups instead of training our children to be colorblind, because God is not colorblind.

Lead by example

We cannot teach our children about racism without showing them what it seems to love others who are not alike or do not speak as we do. This includes establishing relationships with people in our community who have different ethnic and racial backgrounds. In this case, saying to our children, "Do what I say, not what I do," is not an option.

Parents, your children are waiting for you to lead by example. If everyone you and your family hang out with looks and talks like you, I challenge you to get out of your comfort zone and guide your family to meet and befriend people of different ethnic backgrounds. Your children will imitate what they see you doing at home.

It is essential that parents begin to teach their children not only how to think and talk about racism and justice, but also how to do something about it.

Educate yourself so you can educate your children. For example, you can attend cultural events and festivals with your children and explain why it is important to learn and value other cultures. Beyond teaching your children to respect and love others, these experiences will strengthen your relationship with them.

Act together

When I became a parent, I quickly realized that children imitate adults in both actions and attitudes. So it is essential that parents begin to teach their children not only how to think and speak about racism and justice, but also how to do something about it.

Attend a peaceful protest or march with your children. Guide them through the process of donating to a justice organization and share why you choose to do so. Volunteer in service projects, especially those aimed at building trust between the police and the local community.

As a pastor, I believe in the words of the apostle James in the New Testament: "For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also" (James 2:26 NIV). If I say that all people are created in the image of God, then I have to demonstrate that belief through my actions.

Like many Americans, it hurts me because of the injustices committed against my black brothers and sisters, and I long for that future that Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed of, when people in our nation "will not be judged by the color of their skin." but for the content of his character. "

Our children can make that future come true. It is within our power to teach them to see the inherent worth and dignity of others.

